Our predictions for AI in 2025 – what next for ChatGPT, Apple Intelligence and more

As 2025 kicks off, artificial intelligence isn’t just something to look forward to in the future anymore, it's here right now, but that doesn't mean there's not a lot of room to grow.

After a jam-packed 2024, there are still plenty of plans in place from OpenAI with ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Apple Intelligence, Meta AI, and others. All of the AI developers are racing to outdo each other, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Here are some of our predictions for what your life might look like with AI in 2025.

Your AI agent

AI assistants are pretty good already at answering questions, but 2025 will likely see a lot more proactive action and anticipation of your needs. Imagine ChatGPT reorganizing your day based on traffic updates and weather, rescheduling a missed doctor’s appointment without you needing to ask, and even drafting a birthday card for your friend (complete with suggestions for gifts they’ll love). Google Gemini is working on embedding similar predictive features into Google Workspace, while companies like Amazon are rumored to be enhancing Alexa with task prioritization and advanced calendar integration of their own.

The rise of these tools means people might finally put an end to juggling apps and to-do lists. Instead, your smart homes and mobile devices will become a hub from which your AI assistant will juggle your personal and professional life. Think of it as having an omnipresent executive assistant, but one that doesn’t require lunch breaks or overtime pay.

Smart(er) devices

Though the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin may not have been the successes their creators predicted, you're going to see some very smart gadgets in the coming year. Some will be because AI is embedded in smartphones and existing products. Apple Intelligence will keep adding more features, and that's powered by OpenAI models. iPhones and Apple Watches will feature a Siri that's more active than ever. The same goes for Gemini's ongoing integration in Android, especially with Google Pixel phones, and the Chrome browser.

You'll see similar AI upgrades in appliances. Companies like LG and Samsung are doubling down on AI in refrigerators, ovens, and washing machines. A 2025 fridge could scan its contents, recommend recipes, and automatically add missing ingredients to your grocery app.

And there will be plenty of AI right on your body, particularly sitting on your face as 2025 is certain to be the year of AI smarglasses. That includes Meta's next-gen Ray-Ban smart glasses and Orion augmented reality headset. It will be like having an extra brain right in front of your eyes.

Seeing and hearing AI

Multimodal AI exploded this year, with image, audio, and video creators popping up and adding new features in what felt like weekly updates. Those are often treated as separate systems, but that's going to be a thing of the past. Gemini and ChatGPT are already encouraging users to make images within their text conversations, and ChatGPT added Sora's AI video maker to the tools available. Text, images, audio, and video that you submit and that the AI produces will become interchangeable depending on context. This means you could snap a picture of a broken household item, and your AI could suggest repair steps, find the replacement part on Amazon, and even connect you to a local repair service.

Apple is reportedly exploring multimodal AI for its Vision Pro headset, expected to launch a more refined version in late 2025. This headset might take advantage of multimodal AI to overlay real-time information on physical objects in your environment. For example, it could guide you through assembling furniture by identifying each part and providing step-by-step AR instructions.

In creative fields, Adobe’s AI-enhanced Creative Cloud tools are already using multimodal capabilities to improve workflows. By 2025, these tools might automatically generate mood boards or edit videos based on a simple text prompt. For professionals, Microsoft’s integration of multimodal AI into Teams and Office suites could offer features like summarizing video calls and turning meeting notes into PowerPoint presentations with relevant visuals.

We're expecting an upgraded Vision Pro in 2025, with Apple Intelligence added. (Image credit: Apple)

Social media AI

Meta has been vocal about its intentions to make AI a cornerstone of Facebook and Instagram, and 2025 is shaping up to be the year these plans hit full stride for both brands and its other social media services. Expect to see AI-generated characters popping up everywhere, from influencers to online marketplaces. These AI bots will interact with users, offering everything from travel planning advice to fashion tips. For example, a chatbot on Instagram could help you plan a trip to Tokyo, providing restaurant recommendations and activity ideas while syncing with your Google Calendar for booking confirmations.

Meta’s rumored project, known internally as 'Metabots', might also become a key feature of Messenger. Imagine messaging a virtual stylist who curates outfits for your weekend based on your budget and favorite brands. These bots could even act as customer service agents, instantly resolving issues like order refunds or account troubleshooting without the dreaded 'please hold' music.

The flip side is that distinguishing between human and AI accounts could become a major headache. Platforms will need to walk a fine line between using AI to enhance user experience and eroding trust by overloading feeds with synthetic content. Meta has promised safeguards, but skepticism remains.

Less work, more fun

AI in 2025 will touch nearly every aspect of our lives, from how we shop and communicate to how we work and relax. For the average person, this could mean less time spent on mundane tasks, more personalized tech experiences, and some awkward moments navigating whether that Instagram influencer is real or AI-generated. Either way, one thing is clear: AI is no longer on the horizon—it’s firmly in the driver’s seat. Buckle up.