Microsoft Copilot just gave you ChatGPT’s second best reasoning model for free, but there are some limitations

Microsoft has added ChatGPT-o1 for all Copilot users, even on the free tier

You'll find a new 'Think Deeper' button in Copilot to access it

ChatGPT will be releasing the o3 reasoning model for free users in the coming days

Mustafa Suleyman, the CEO of Microsoft AI, has announced via X that ChatGPT’s o1 deep reasoning model is now available to all Copilot users, even on the free tier, but there are limits to access.

Writing on X, Suleyman said “This now gives everyone access to OpenAI’s world class o1 reasoning model in Copilot, everywhere at no cost. I urge you to give it a try. It’s truly magical."

Today we've made Think Deeper free and available for all users of Copilot.This now gives everyone access to OpenAI's world class o1 reasoning model in Copilot, everywhere at no cost.I urge you to give it a try. It's truly magical. Think Deeper helps you:

Suleyman then goes on to describe various possible usage cases for Copilot using the o1 model, such as getting in-depth advice on managing a career change, detailed educational milestones, or taking a deep-dive on any topic you want to know about.

Initial reports suggested that access to the o1 reasoning model in Copilot was unlimited, but this has proved to be false, with several users coming up against usage limits. In response Microsoft then upped the usage limit, with the Copilot account on X yesterday announcing: “Think Deeper limits for free and Pro subscribers have been expanded!”

Sharing with the class 🗣️ Think Deeper limits for free and Pro subscribers have been expanded!

Thinking deeper with Copilot

The ChatGPT-o1 and ChatGPT-o1 mini reasoning models were first introduced by OpenAI in December last year as part of '12 days of OpenAI', and promised to offer improved reasoning and logic abilities. The o1 model breaks down questions and tasks into smaller parts and solves each before responding.

Accessing ChatGPT-o1 in Copilot is as easy as clicking the new 'Think Deeper' button in the prompt bar, which is available in both the mobile app and web browser versions of Copilot. Our initial testing with the feature shows that it indeed pretty impressive, providing really detailed answers to every question we put to it, although you do have to wait for a few seconds longer than you would for a normal Copilot query to activate this deeper reasoning power.



To use the o1 and o1-mini reasoning models in ChatGPT you'll currently need a ChatGPT Plus subscription which costs $20 p/month (around £16 / AU$30). OpenAI recently confirmed that it will be opening up its latest o3 reasoning model to free users, with the release expected any day now.

