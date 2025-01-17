Copilot is now coming to all Microsoft 365 users - but you'll pay a little more for the privilege

Copilot is now included in Microsoft 365 Personal and Family

Users can now access Copilot across Word, Excel, Outlook and more

But subscription costs will rise to pay for the new features

Microsoft has revealed its Copilot AI offerings will now be available to more users across the world - but the launch will come at a slightly increased price.

The company has announced Copilot, along with Microsoft Designer, is now part of Microsoft 365 subscription for Personal and Family tiers worldwide, bringing AI tools to millions more users.

However the launch will mean an increase in subscription costs, with Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions in the US set to rise by $3.

Microsoft Copilot for all

"Our plan has always been to make Copilot in the Microsoft 365 apps more accessible to a wider audience at a great price," Bryan Rognier, Vice President, Microsoft 365 Consumer, wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

"These changes bring the transformative power of AI to the personal productivity tools that millions of people use every day."

Microsoft believes the move will bring Copilot to "most of" its 84 million consumer subscribers for popular programs such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote.

It will also open up Microsoft Designer, the company's AI-powered image generator, which can be used for photo editing, logo creation, and more.

The company says Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers will receive a monthly allotment of AI credits to use Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, which can also be used for Designer's AI image generation and editing.

For those unsure about the price rises, Microsoft says existing subscribers with recurring billing enabled with Microsoft can switch to plans without Copilot or AI credits, such as its Basic plan, or for a limited time, chane to the new Personal Classic or Family Classic plans.

The company had already recently announced a move to bring AI tools to all enterprise Microsoft 365 users with the launch of Copilot Chat, a secure AI chat service powered by GPT-4o which was an upgrade to the current free chat tool in its office software platform.

It also comes shortly after Google announced its Gemini AI offering would also be rolling out to all tiers of its office software.

The company revealed all Google Workspace tiers will now get access to Gemini for no extra cost, having previously had to spend more for an extra add-on - although some users will see their subscription costs rise as a result.