Meet your own personal AI Jesus in this Swiss church’s confessional
- A church in Switzerland has an AI Jesus taking confession and offering advice
- The church worked with a local university to design and deploy the AI
- The AI is trained on the New Testament to mimic Jesus
A Swiss church is trying a new way of connecting with Jesus in the confessional. It uses AI to simulate the personality of the 1st-century Galileleean for visitors as part of a religiously themed art project called Deus in Machina (God in a Machine). The digital simulacrum of Jesus Christ engages with visitors and offers spiritual guidance based on what people say.
If you enter the confessional, you'll see the AI Jesus displayed on a screen. The decidedly Swiss-looking man from the Roman-run Middle East of two millennia ago listens to people voice their questions or concerns. The AI model underlying the simulation was built by a team from the church working with the Immersive Realities Research Lab at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts using the New Testament as the basis for how Jesus thinks and speaks. So far, it's performed well.
"AI fascinates us. But it also has its limits and raises ethical questions," St. Peter's theologian Marco Schmid explained in a statement (translated from German by Google). "In all previous tests, his answers have matched our theological understanding of St. Peter's Chapel."
Reach out and touch faith
The video of people reacting to AI Jesus shows some mixed reviews. One parishioner expressed surprise at how easy it was and how good the advice they received was. Another said it was very generic and not very impressive. A disagreement over religious interpretation suggests AI Jesus is performing exactly as it should. Now that AI Jesus is here, the question is, what comes next?
If you want to experience the other side of the religious experience, you can try Social AI, an entire universe where you are the only real person, and everyone you talk to is just an AI character. Or you could go for being a kind of priest yourself for the traumatized AI personalities you encounter at Friend.com. If you're truly uncertain about how to use AI ethically in a religious context, you can always ask the Pope. He and IBM have put together a whole guide for ethical AI use.
