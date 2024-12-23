How to send a personal video message from Santa using AI

Want to send a special message straight from the North Pole this year? AI video developer Synthesia has you covered with festive greetings with a dash of AI magic. You can get a digital Santa Claus speaking right to you or whoever you wish using Synthesia’s AI-powered video platform,

The personalized video messages stars a lifelike AI-generated Santa and even less tech-savvy well-wishers can use it easily. You can pick from an array of templates showing cozy living rooms adorned with Christmas trees and a comfy chair with Santa sitting and sharing your message. Synthesia’s virtual elves work their magic and your message is sent. Your heartfelt greeting is processed with Synthesia’s platform of advanced AI-powered text-to-speech and video generation technology. Santa is the latest of Synthesia's more than 230 pre-designed AI avatars, including custom creations.

Synthesia has the most comprehensive AI Santa message, but it's not alone. OpenAI debuted Santa Mode for ChatGPT last week, giving the AI chatbot a simulated version of Santa's voice for Advanced Voice Mode, which is described as "merry and bright."

Santa delivers a dose of Christmas spirit with striking realism and can speak 140 different languages. To maintain its family-friendly charm, Synthesia screens all user-submitted scripts to prevent any untoward or non-jolly messages. You can see my example below.

How to send a message from Santa

If you want to send a video from Santa, go to this website then:

1. Choose a Template: Visit Synthesia's Santa video generator page and select from festive templates.

2. Craft Your Message: Write a personalized message for your recipient. If you're unsure what to say, consider using an AI writing assistant for inspiration.

3. Submit and Generate: After finalizing your message, submit it through the platform. In just a few minutes, Synthesia's AI processes the text, generating a lifelike video featuring Santa delivering your message.

4. Share the Joy: Once the video is ready, it will be emailed directly to you. You can then share it with your loved ones, bringing a personalized touch to your holiday greetings.