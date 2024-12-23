Yeah, that’s right. AI is rubbish at Christmas. Bah, humbug to you and your gibberish, ChatGPT.

There I was listening on the radio with yet another year of Christmas ker-ching for all the regulars with their festive playback royalties, and it occurred to me that maybe I could have a Christmas no. 1 of my own! Because everyone needs a side hustle these days and how hard can a festive hit be with generative AI at the ready?

The first problem I had was what to write my song about. They say you should write about what you know, so a world-first cybersecurity Christmas classic seemed perfect for mass appeal. Then it was over to ChatGPT for some Wenceslas-style wordplay – but the results were hideous.

What I got was a list of some of the most carelessly crowbarred phrases into Christmas carol titles. Fancy listening to a bit of Firewall the Way or O Come, O Come, Secure IP? I thought not. How about I Saw Three Data Streams or Tracking-free is coming to town?

Has there really been any effort here to think about the sense of these suggestions? I think OpenAI might be on the sherry already.

After "Hark! The VPN Tunnels Sing", "Proxy Wonderland", and "Oh the Latency Outside Is Frightful", I decided that enough was enough. I rolled my sleeves up and had a go at songwriting the old-fashioned way.

So, here it is! Sticking to the AI's themes, I've gone with a cybersecurity-inspired Christmas carol. It's not going to make me any yuletide millions – unless Michael Bublé changes tack and decides he's going to cover it – but I've certainly read worse, and I'm definitely more Christmas-y than a machine. For one more year, at least.

Encrypt ye, merry gentlemen,

Let's hope you do not find

Your bank account and home address

Are being sold online

A VPN will fix your woes and

Loe, I hope you'll find

O tidings of safe searches online, searches online

O tidings of safe searches online

When you decide to search online

A band of thieves can swarm

A VPN is software through which

Secure tunnels form

They keep your traffic secret so

They’re not in vulnerable form

O tidings of safe searches online, searches online

O tidings of safe searches online

If speed is a concern of yours

Those woes can go away

With WireGuard your broadband speeds

Are more than here to stay

And OpenVPN supports

Secure and speedy days

O tidings of safe searches online, searches online

O tidings of safe searches online

When traveling far away to shores

Where shows you love don’t show

A VPN can help you find

A secure way to go

Unblocking films from Netflix or

Shows from HBO

O tidings of safe searches online, searches online

O tidings of safe searches online

To VPNs sing praises

All those upon this site

For a more secure time online

The future doth look bright

With features added all the time

These systems have such might

O tidings of safe searches online, searches online

O tidings of safe searches online