Hotshot is heating up AI video-making – here's how you can try it for free

The competition among AI video makers is already simmering, but the temperature just went up again thanks to a new option called Hotshot, built by just four people. The new AI video generator offers a free alternative to Runway, OpenAI’s Sora, Luma’s Dream Machine, and other text-to-video AI models, with some impressive results borne from its earlier efforts in AI photo creation.

Hotshot’s latest text-to-video AI model is still in previews after four months of training on 600 million video clips. But it can produce up to 10 seconds of footage based on whatever you type. It’s an impressive tool not only for how the videos look but also for the flexible design of the model. The videos it makes can be potentially extended, linked to audio, or even remade in higher resolution using secondary tools. It makes Hotshot a great testbed for the seeds of longer videos. Even without extra tools, you can get a single prompt to make videos in multiple styles, including comic book art and a blend of animation and live-action footage.

How to use Hotshot

If you want to test out Hosthot, it's available for free on the Hotshot website, with videos free of watermarks. However, the free tier is currently limited to two generations per day, so prompt carefully. The prompt field keeps track of how many generations are left. If you try to do more, Hotshot shows you its paid tiers.

It is fun to watch Hotshot generate. First, there's a large black video screen, then it starts to fill in with a grainy view of the generative interpretation. A progress bar lets you know how long it will take to complete the clip. When it's done, you can playback, copy the link to your video, or download it (it's in MP4 format). Regenerations take a premium account.

As Hotshot enters the competitive landscape of AI-generated video, it faces the challenge of standing out in a field already populated with many alternatives.

The AI video model with the most heat is Sora from OpenAI, but that's still barely available. There are more accessible options from Runway, Stability AI, and Luma Labs' Dream Machine. Hotshot will need to move fast to be more than just a flash in the pan, but there's no lack of interest fueling the industry for the foreseeable future.

