Forget ChatGPT, try these 5 genuinely useful AI tools you've probably never heard of instead

By now, we all know the big name AI tools – ChatGPT, Claude, Google’s Gemini. But there’s a growing world of more specific tools built for everything from sparking ideas to managing your time more mindfully.

Over the past few months writing about AI for TechRadar, I’ve been keeping a running list of lesser-known tools that genuinely excite me – the ones that feel like they could shift how I work.

And a lot of these aren’t AI assistants or chatbots like the examples above. Instead, they’re regular tools with smart AI features quietly built in, which might actually make them a better fit if you’re feeling a bit wary of AI in general.

Finding the right AI tool is incredibly personal, and it’s worth saying there’s nothing wrong with not using AI at all. But maybe you’ll spot something here that’s perfect for your own workflow, creative process, or way of thinking. With that in mind, here are the AI tools and apps I can’t wait to try.

For better-looking presentations: Beautiful.ai

(Image credit: Beautiful.ai)

If you’ve ever spent hours faffing about with presentation slides only to end up with something a bit rubbish, Beautiful.ai could be your new secret weapon. This web-based tool helps you create polished, professional-looking presentations in minutes using simple prompts.

Beautiful.ai isn’t brand new, but like many tools with AI baked in, it’s getting smarter all the time. You can start with a single prompt or choose from sleek templates, and it’ll handle layout, alignment, and design decisions automatically – no graphic design skills required. Want to tweak things? You can drag elements around, and it’ll still make sure everything stays tidy and visually on point.

You can also use it to build slides from existing content, like ebooks, research papers, or transcripts. Then just refine your deck by adding flowcharts, diagrams, infographics, or even AI-generated images with the help of the platform’s DesignerBot.

It costs $12 / £9 / AU$19 a month (billed annually), but there’s a 14-day free trial if you want to see whether it’s a good fit. I haven’t had to make enough presentations to justify it in the past – and I like to think I have decent design instincts. (I don’t.) But I’ve got some new projects coming up I think it might work well for. If presentations are already a big part of your workflow, this might save you hours and make your slides look way better than the default themes in PowerPoint or Google Slides.

For making sense of your emails and inbox: Sanebox

(Image credit: Sanebox)

If you hate email (like, really hate it), then SaneBox might be your new best friend. This AI-powered email management tool promises to save you hours each week by sorting your inbox so you don’t have to.

SaneBox works by analyzing your email habits and using smart algorithms to filter messages based on importance. Less relevant stuff gets whisked away into folders like SaneLater, while priority emails stay front and center. The more you use it, the more it learns, so it keeps getting better at knowing what matters to you (and what definitely doesn’t).

It’s not just about filtering, either. There’s a feature called SaneBlackHole for one-click unsubscribing (satisfying), SaneReminders to nudge you if someone doesn’t reply, and the option to snooze emails until you’re actually ready to deal with them. It also integrates smoothly with most major email clients, and there’s no extra software to install.

Gmail and Outlook already do a decent job of sorting emails, sure. But if your inbox still feels chaotic, this could be the extra layer of sanity you’ve been looking for. Plans start at $4.13 / about £3.19 / AU$6.55 per month (billed annually), and there’s a 14-day free trial to see if it’s a good fit for your inbox and your brain.

For gentler word and writing help: Wordtune

(Image credit: Wordtune)

As a writer, I’m pretty cautious about AI. I’ll use tools like Grammarly for spell checking, but I’m wary of anything that might take content from elsewhere, mess with my voice or just stop me thinking creatively and become a crux. Wordtune feels like a more balanced option – a writing assistant that helps, but doesn’t take over.

It’s designed to tweak and improve your own words rather than generate entire pieces. You input a sentence, and it suggests clearer rewrites, formal or casual tone shifts, and punchier phrasing. You can quickly flip through options to find what feels right – perfect for when the words are almost there, but not quite.

It also handles spelling and grammar, and can summarize articles, web pages, and even YouTube videos. It checks up to five sources too, though I’d always double-check anything factual.

If you’re looking for heavy-duty AI writing, you might prefer ChatGPT or Claude. But if you just want help fine-tuning what you’ve already written, Wordtune keeps you in control – which, for a lot of us, is key.

There’s a free version with daily limits, or you can upgrade from $6.99 / about £5.40 / AU$11 per month (billed annually).

For sorting out your calendar: Reclaim.ai

(Image credit: Reclaim.ai)

There are mixed reviews floating around about Reclaim.ai, but I’m intrigued. It’s pitched as “an AI calendar for work and life,” and if it can help tame how hectic my schedule has felt since the start of the year, I’m in.

Reclaim.ai automatically builds out your calendar by weaving in meetings, tasks, focus time, and even personal commitments like hobbies, workouts, or downtime. It doesn’t just block time randomly – you can set rules and priorities like, “Only book meetings between 9 and 4,” or “Give me 30 minutes to prep before any big task.” It’s flexible but still keeps things structured, which is the dream.

There’s also smart scheduling for teams, so if you’re working with others, it can find the best times for meetings, protect focus time, and help reduce burnout by avoiding packed, back-to-back days. It even tracks how you spend your time, across work and life, so you can spot patterns and reclaim some balance.

It integrates with tools like Slack, Asana, and Todoist, and if you’re using it solo, there’s a free plan with a few limitations. You have to pay for team plans if you want more control or collaboration.

For flashcards and learning: Omnisets

(Image credit: Omnisets)

Granted not everyone needs an AI-powered flashcard app, but if you’re learning something new – a language, a new subject area for work, or just brushing up on your knowledge about a favorite topic – Omnisets could be a great companion.

It uses AI to help you create structured, smart flashcards from pretty much anything. Upload notes, PDFs, or even PowerPoint slides, and it’ll turn them into question and answer cards. You can also just type in a topic, and it’ll generate ready-to-go study materials in seconds. Handy if you’re short on time or not sure where to start.

What makes it stand out is how much variety it offers. Fill in the blanks, multiple choice, true-or-false, written responses – plus an adaptive learning system that tracks how well you’re doing and reshuffles cards to focus on what you’re struggling with. If you get stuck, you can even ask for hints or explanations, so it’s not just testing recall, it’s helping you understand.

It’s not just for students, either. If you’re someone who likes to learn on the go or wants to retain more from the books, courses, or research you’re doing, this could slot nicely into your workflow.