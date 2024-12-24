Chrome could get a massive AI upgrade if this rumor is true

A rumor has spread that Google is working on melding Gemini Live into Chrome under the on-the-nose codename Glic, Gemini Live in Chrome. Shared on X by Leopeva64, Glic would bring Gemini Live's real-time, AI-powered assistant into Chrome, according to what’s been unearthed in Chromium Gerrit (essentially the code playground for Chrome)

Based on what Leopeva64 shared, Glic seems to be more than just another Chrome feature. It has its own settings page, and it needs access to your microphone and location – two big clues that it’s some kind of interactive assistant. There’s also talk of a floating panel or side UI that might offer context about whatever page you’re on. Add the hints about a system tray icon, and it looks like Glic will run quietly in the background, ready to jump in when you need help.

If you’ve ever used Google’s Gemini AI, you know it’s a pretty powerful tool. Imagine having that kind of assistant baked directly into Chrome. You wouldn't need to move between tabs to search; you could just ask Gemini Live to explain things, research data, or summarize whole web pages. Complicated recipes could be simplified and even your online shopping could be handled.

There's also a way to get creative with the integration. Picture this: you’re writing an email, and Gemini Live helps you tweak the tone. Or you’re reading up on a dense legal document, and it breaks down the jargon in plain English. That’s the kind of real-world “make my life easier” functionality that could set this apart from competitors like Microsoft’s Bing Chat in Edge or even standalone tools like ChatGPT.

Glic to the future

To be fair, Google isn’t the first to try this kind of thing. Microsoft has already embedded Bing Chat into Edge, though let’s face it: Edge doesn’t exactly have Chrome’s massive user base. Still, it’s shown how AI can enhance a browser without taking over. On the flip side, Apple has been much more conservative, keeping Siri and AI functions largely within its ecosystem instead of integrating them into Safari. It’s a safer, less invasive approach, but maybe a little too cautious for Google’s taste.

What makes Glic so different is the scale. Chrome is the world’s most popular browser, and introducing Gemini Live here could make AI assistance a universal experience beyond any niche audience. Of course, a misstep here could trigger a backlash – think about the uproar over changes to YouTube or Gmail whenever Google tweaks something users don’t like.

For now, Glic is still a mystery, but if Google gets this right, it could set a new standard for what a browser can do. And if it doesn’t? Well, I guess there’s always Firefox.

