Nikon's best retro camera is back down to a record-low price - I'll admit, I'm tempted

The Nikon Zf is a retro marvel packed with the latest technology - and, my god, I really want one as an avid photographer with a ton of Z-mount glass. Right now, my gear acquisition syndrome also isn't helped by the fact this camera is currently on sale for a record-low price of $1,799 (was $1,999) at Adorama.

Today's price at the retailer is the same as the deal featured over Black Friday last year, so it's definitely a solid option if you're looking to snag this camera new. The Zf isn't even that old of a model, so a $200 price cut is fair in my books - especially since the camera was already pretty good value at its original asking price.

What makes the Nikon Zf so special (in my humble opinion) is not just its drop-dead gorgeous retro looks and reassuringly weighty build but also because it's absolutely packed with the latest tech from the brand. Nikon didn't skimp out on the Zf when it comes to video or photo specs - in fact, they addressed many of the complaints that people had on the older Z-mount mirrorless cameras, such as the autofocus. As such, it's actually one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy currently in this price bracket.

Nikon Zf at record low price

Nikon Zf: was $1,999 now $1,799 at Adorama US Classic retro style, full frame 24MP sensor, Nikon's best in-body image stabilization, smart manual focus controls, and a dedicated black and white color mode – all for a record-low price. The retro-style camera market is big business, and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, Nikon's Zf packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality. You'll love the experience of shooting with the Zf, and with a record-high discount, this stunning camera is a lot easier on the pocket currently.

Our Nikon Zf review awarded this model an impressive four and a half stars out of five, praising its gorgeous design, impressive in-body stabilization, and excellent autofocus. It's an all-around winner - even if the recent release of the Z6 III has given it a compelling rival in terms of hybrid performance.

I'm a sucker for the retro looks, and I don't need 6K video, so the Zf is definitely the more compelling camera of the two for me right now. It's also a whopping $500 cheaper right now at Adorama thanks to the above record-low price, which makes it surprisingly the more 'budget-friendly' option of the two.