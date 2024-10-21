Don't sleep on the Panasonic Lumix S9: the underrated camera hits a record-low price

Looking to up your video content creation game but don't want to spend big? The Panasonic S9 is a great choice thanks to a price cut at Adorama and other leading retailers.

The S9 is going for $1,397.99 (was $1,497) at Adorama today, which is a new record-low for this video-centric full-frame body. For this price, it's hard to argue that the S9 is a compelling choice with its 6K open gate video, in-built LUTs, and class-leading image stabilization. Combined, these features make it one of the best cameras for YouTube if you're dead-set on getting your hands on a full-frame sensor in a tiny compact form factor.

As previously stated, this deal is available at Adorama, B&H Photo, and Amazon so there's plenty of choice in regard to retailers. There is an outside chance that this particular body could drop even lower over Black Friday but I wouldn't expect anything too dramatic considering this is a 2024 model.

Panasonic Lumix S9 at a new record-low price

Panasonic Lumix S9: was $1,497 now $1,397 at Adorama

Panasonic's latest full-frame camera is down to a record-low price at Adorama today, with a full $100 off the original launch price. Featuring 6K 'open gate' video, Panasonic's excellent real time LUTs, and impressive image stabilization, the S9 brings an extremely competitive set of video-focused features for the price. While photographers will be better served with other bodies, the S9 is a great choice for beginner videographers in particular.

A divisive camera but great value

(Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

Our Panasonic Lumix S9 review wasn't entirely positive when this camera came out, mostly because Panasonic has undoubtedly had to make some compromises to fit such superb specs into a small full-frame body at this price. The S9, for example, doesn't feature a viewfinder or hot shoe, which massively limits its potential as a camera for photography. It's teeny-tiny body is also a difficult pairing with some of the L-Mounts larger lenses without adding an additional grip.

With that said, the S9 is a camera that's certainly getting better with age. For example, recent firmware upgrades include an increased cap limit on video recording, more subject detection autofocus modes, and remote shooting via the Lumix Lab app. Panasonic has also recently released a new compact Lumix S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 zoom lens, which is tailor-made to pair with the S9's incredibly svelte body.