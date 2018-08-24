TalkTalk now lets you trial its broadband for 30 days before you commit

TalkTalk has just announced what it claims is a pioneering new feature of broadband - its new 30 Day Guarantee policy. As the name suggests, this allows you to try out the broadband service and if you don't like it, you get your money back.

This includes a full installation and setup onto the TalkTalk broadband network, yet you can still get a refund – a pretty confident commitment from the company then.

The 30 Day Guarantee applies to TalkTalk Fibre Broadband only, but it does mean if you're not satisfied for any reason you get your money back with absolutely no penalties. Should you decide to cancel the broadband you simply call TalkTalk to let them know then pop the equipment back in a pre-paid bag and post it off. Once that's done you'll get your refund. Simple - in theory.

Should you decide to stick with TalkTalk, you'll enjoy no mid-contract broadband price hikes, despite getting totally unlimited usage. Also you get a new Wi-Fi hub so you can use the fast connection with multiple devices in your home.

Deals on TalkTalk Unlimited Fibre Broadband include a £23.50 per month 18 month contract.

