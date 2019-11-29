Can't be beat: these Xbox One X Black Friday bundles come with Star Wars or Gears 5

The Xbox One X is getting seriously discounted this Black Friday, and a pair of new deals bundle the console in with some of the hottest games of 2019 - and you can get either for $349, below the system's launch price. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best Xbox One X deals in your region.)

The Xbox One X is the mid-generation console upgrade that's the most powerful system on the market - until next year, when it's surpassed by the next-gen Xbox Scarlett. But that means lower prices on consoles and games to come.

The first Xbox One Black Friday deals pair the console with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a lightsaber-wielding adventure story set between the Star Wars films Episode III and Episode IV. For a brand-new game, this is a great deal. The other deal includes Gears 5, the next chapter of the gritty gun-toting series.

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $499 $349 at Best Buy

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market right now, and with this early Black Friday deal, it's finally affordable. You'll be able to play all your favorite games in 4K, and this one even comes with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB | Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Bundle: $499.99 $349 at Walmart

Typically this bundle costs around $400 so, considering how much it packs in, it's fantastic value for Gears fans at just $349. However, it's worth noting this is not the limited edition Gears 5 console.

View Deal

For shoppers outside the US, here are today's best Xbox One X deals in your region.

