This Samsung Chromebook is just $89, but here’s why spending more is so much smarter

If you're looking to get one of the most affordable computing experiences you can this Black Friday, Best Buy's discount on a Samsung Chromebook is one of the easiest ways to do that. You can get an 11.6-inch Chromebook for $89, though there's good reason to spend just $30 more for an upgraded model.

The $89 Samsung Chromebook model includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. In 2019, those memory and storage capacities are going to be fairly limiting. But, for $119, both of those specs double, so you'd be getting 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

That extra memory can go a long way toward making the computing experience on a Chromebook like this smoother, especially for any tasks that involve multiple tabs or browser windows.

The display on this Samsung Chromebook (for both models) is an HD panel with a 1366 x 768 resolution and, the Chromebook uses a Wireless AC connection for dependable speeds.

There is some uncertainty about the other specs on this model. Best Buy lists the Chromebook as using an Intel Atom x5 processor in the product title (specifically the Intel Atom E8000 as seen in the specifications), but later describes it as having an Intel Celeron processor.

In either case, you'll be looking at a low-power processor suited to the type of tasks a small Chromebook is suited to.

