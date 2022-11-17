Save up to 50% off Duda's no-code website builder this Black Friday

The holidays are just around the corner and everyone is getting ready for their Black Friday 2022 discounted shopping.

This year, Duda is offering a special promotion for all its customers. From November, 21 to 30, 2022, Duda is offering a 50% discount to new and existing customers who purchase any of their new annual Duda plans.

This is a great opportunity to try out Duda's no-code website builder (opens in new tab) if you've been thinking about building a site or growing your web design business. Its professional platform has everything you need to create high-quality websites for your clients, including a custom code editor, 300+ integrations, and white-labeling options.

(opens in new tab) Get 50% off Duda's website builder plans (opens in new tab)

This includes Duda’s client management, ecommerce features, plus access to all of the company’s other standard features, and is available from November, 21 to 30, 2022.

What is the offer and what does the deal include?

New and existing customers will get 50% off Duda’s Plans including annual agency and white label plans, from the start of the Black Friday (opens in new tab) week, right through to the Wednesday after Cyber Monday (opens in new tab) (November, 21 to 30, 2022).

New customers can get four new sites included in their plans at half price, and existing customers can sign up for unlimited new clients on their annual sites at a fraction of the cost.

This includes Duda’s client management, ecommerce features, plus access to all of the company’s other standard features.

Why is this a great deal?

Since launching in 2010, one million paying sites have been built on the white-label Duda platform, and over 20,000 web professionals trust it enough to put their own name on it.

There are many reasons why Duda is a top quality option when it comes to professional web-building platforms for digital agencies and SaaS companies.

Duda is constantly innovating. It was one of the first website builders to launch a responsive design tool and they continue to push the envelope with new features and integrations.

Duda is easy to use. With its drag-and-drop interface, even those with no technical background can build a website quickly and easily.

Duda offers a wide range of features. Whether you need an ecommerce platform (opens in new tab), forms, blog posts, or something else entirely - Duda has you covered.

Duda's white-label solution makes it easy to brand your websites with your own logo and domain name.