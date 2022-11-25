Obscure SSD brand wins cheapest SSD crown for Black Friday at $43/TB

By Desire Athow
Grab this SATA bargain while you can if you want to refresh a PC or laptop

As Black Friday kickstarts in the US, the contest for the cheapest SSD (per TB) is well and truly on - and a newcomer has snatched the crown. Up and coming storage vendor, Leven currently has the most affordable SSD right now, available with a 7% discount, down from $49.99 to $43.99 (opens in new tab): that's a staggering $43.99 per TB making it the perfect value candidate for our Black Friday SSD deal page.

The JS600 is a SATA based internal SSD (you can obviously use it as a portable SSD with the right accessory). It will reach up to 560MBps and comes with a 3-year warranty. For extra peace of mind, you can grab a data recovery service from Rescue for under $5 per year.

You won't be able to use it as a PS5 SSD but if all you care is being able to pack a lot of data in a sturdy, reliable media, then this is a great option. Hurry up though as we don't expect the stock to last through to Cyber Monday.

Like most drives in this price bracket, both SSDs are likely to be a SATA3 DRAM-less 2.5-inch models that use 3D NAND Flash memory with advanced SLC caching, wear-leveling technology and ECC function.

The drive has a rated speed of around 540MBps and 590MBps on read/write respectively (as measured on CrystalDiskMark), and support both TRIM and SMART to monitor the status of your drive and maintain maximum performance. 

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.