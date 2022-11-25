Obscure SSD brand wins cheapest SSD crown for Black Friday at $43/TB

As Black Friday kickstarts in the US, the contest for the cheapest SSD (per TB) is well and truly on - and a newcomer has snatched the crown. Up and coming storage vendor, Leven currently has the most affordable SSD right now, available with a 7% discount, down from $49.99 to $43.99 (opens in new tab): that's a staggering $43.99 per TB making it the perfect value candidate for our Black Friday SSD deal page.

The JS600 is a SATA based internal SSD (you can obviously use it as a portable SSD with the right accessory). It will reach up to 560MBps and comes with a 3-year warranty. For extra peace of mind, you can grab a data recovery service from Rescue for under $5 per year.

(opens in new tab) Leven JS600 1TB SSD: $49.99 $43.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 12% This 1TB SSD from popular entry level brand Leven is the cheapest on the market right now. The JS600 solid state drive is currently available with a 12% discount, working out at only $0.46 per GB, so grab it while you can.

You won't be able to use it as a PS5 SSD but if all you care is being able to pack a lot of data in a sturdy, reliable media, then this is a great option. Hurry up though as we don't expect the stock to last through to Cyber Monday.

Like most drives in this price bracket, both SSDs are likely to be a SATA3 DRAM-less 2.5-inch models that use 3D NAND Flash memory with advanced SLC caching, wear-leveling technology and ECC function.

The drive has a rated speed of around 540MBps and 590MBps on read/write respectively (as measured on CrystalDiskMark), and support both TRIM and SMART to monitor the status of your drive and maintain maximum performance.

More SSD deals

If you’re after a new storage drive that’s equally pacey, but won’t break the bank, check out these alternative SSD deals available in your region: