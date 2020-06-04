The best treadmill deals 2020: the best prices and expert buying advice

We've found the very best treadmill deals around to help you stay fit at home, particularly if you're trying to self-isolate.

Some retailers have sold out of treadmills due to increased demand, but many others have stock available to deliver right now, so we've done the hard work and rounded up the very best offers available right now, with expert advice to help you choose the right one.

How to buy a treadmill

A treadmill is a big investment, so what should you look for when making your choice? Olivia Neely, personal trainer at Starks Fitness (currently sharing home workout videos at starksfitnessgym on Instagram), gives the following advice: "With the current uncertainty of when gyms and public spaces will re-open, there’s a lot of focus on everyone trying to create new fitness routines within the home environment. It seems we’re all a bit confused with what piece of equipment would be the greatest investment. So, how about the trusty treadmill? Here’s just a few tips to ensure you’re buying the best bit of kit for you.

"The range of costs of a treadmill is vast, therefore it’s important you get the best quality treadmill for your budget. Consider the following; How often do you plan to use it? How much space do you have? Does it need to be brand-new or can you go for second-hand? Do your expectations match your budget? Remember, a sizable piece of kit like a treadmill is an investment.

"Ideally, you want one that offers a walk-and-run facility to maximize usage and training variations. Here’s a list of the basic specifications to think about:

"Belt size: for running you need a belt size of 48-inch+ in length and 16-inch+ in width. If you’re tall, you may need even longer!

"Speed and incline: to utilize training methods (walk, jog, sprint etc) you’ll need a treadmill that goes up to 10mph. You may also want to adjust incline settings to stimulate outdoor training conditions.

"Control panels: Get a treadmill that is simple to use and offers easy-reach control buttons. Safety and efficiency go hand in hand.

"Try before you buy [when possible]. It may seem obvious but testing out your new purchase will pay dividends in the end. Spend some time doing your research and get down to local fitness stores [when movement restrictions are lifted] to try as many as possible. Test for comfort, noise levels, safety and size. How do you feel when you’re on it?"

The best treadmill deals in the US

True M30 treadmill | $1,999 $1,699 at ABT Electronics

This compact treadmill has a top speed of 12mph and a running surface of 20" x 50", but has a total footprint of just 74" in length, making it a great choice for smaller homes. It comes with nine preset workouts, and you can save two more of your own.View Deal

True Performance 300 | $3,699 $2,999 at ABT Electronics

A premium treadmill compatible with Polar fitness trackers and heart rate monitors, the True Performance 300 is designed for serious runners, with a maximum speed of 12mph and a 152cm x 50cm belt. Note that this treadmill is only available for delivery within 100 miles of ABT Electronics' Illinois store.

View Deal

NordicTrack Commercial 2950 | $2,999 at Amazon

NordicTrack is one of the biggest names in premium treadmills, and this is the same model you'll find in many premium gyms. Its huge 22in display gives you on demand workouts thanks to the included one-year iFit subscription, and you can enjoy virtual runs around the world powered by Google Maps.

View Deal

True Performance 800 | $4,499 $3,899 at ABT Electronics

The next level up from the True Performance 300 above, this treadmill lets you create up to six user profiles, and offers 36 customizable programs. There are preset programs for weight loss, performance, speed, hills and distance, and it's fully compatible with Polar smartwatches and heart rate monitors.

View Deal

ProFrom Trainer 430i | £457.84 at Walmart

With a belt measuring 16" x 50", this treadmill is one of the most compact you can buy that still gives you enough space for a proper workout. It comes with a one-year iFit subscription, giving you live classes on the built-in screen, and personalized workouts based on your fitness level. Shipment will take a few weeks, but it should be worth the wait.

View Deal

The best treadmill deals in the UK

Reebok Jet 200 | £599 at Argos

A compact Reebok treadmill with an ample 18" x 55" belt and a folding design that means you don't have to dedicate an entire room to it. It boasts an impressive to speed of 11mph, 24 user programs, and 15 levels of incline.View Deal

Reebok ZR10 | £629.99 at Argos

This Reebok treadmill is available for delivery throughout most of the UK within seven days, so you can be up and running by this time next week. It features a top speed of 11mph, 15 levels of incline and a maximum of 32 user programs.View Deal

Branx Fitness Elite Runner Pro | £999 at Amazon

This folding treadmill has a generous 19" x 55" running area, but its most impressive feature is its 13mph maximum speed (great if you're interested in some serious sprinting). It also offer 22 levels of incline, plus convenient speed and incline controls on the handlebars and an easily accessible emergency stop.View Deal

JKFitness AeroHike 337 | £1,299 at Fitness Superstore

Want to get some extra exercise while working from home? This treadmill has a built-in desk so you can take a stroll while getting your spreadsheets done. Fancy a challenge? Detach the desk, ramp up the gradient and enjoy some serious hill running.View Deal

Treadmills that work with Zwift

Zwift is a great addition to your treadmill training, connecting you with a community of runners and cyclists, and letting you pick from a variety of virtual courses to give your indoor training some variety.

To get started, all you need is a Zwift RunPod and the Zwift app. The RunPod is a cadence sensor that attaches to your running shoe and tracks each step. You can use just about any treadmill (Zwift has some handy recommendations for choosing the right one), but there's also an increasing number of smart treadmills that can connect with Zwift directly. Check out the full list of supported treadmills.

Hiring a treadmill

The right treadmill will serve you well for years to come, but if you only want one for what will hopefully be a few months of isolation, hiring one is an option that's worth considering. You can hire a great quality treadmill for under $30/£20 a week.

Treadmill hire companies all offer a range of different models, so the same considerations apply in terms of size, space, speed, and accessibility of controls. Demand is high right now, but hiring a treadmill isn't an option everyone is likely to consider, so it's well worth investigating.

Due to the logistics of delivering and collecting treadmills, the best way to find a hire company in the US is to search for one in your city or state. Some good options for the UK include: