I love this super-slim, sleep-friendly Bluetooth speaker – but the name's a nightmare

News
By published

Let's pretend it's not called what it's called

SluTune Q1 Bluetooth speaker
(Image credit: SluTune / Kickstarter)
  • The SluTune Q1 is an 11mm-thick Bluetooth speakers
  • Up to 28 hours from a 1-hour charge, skin-friendly fabric covering
  • $29 early bird offer; usually $59

Names are important, especially for products: some, such as Mazda's Bongo Friendee, are inspired; others, such as Dry Sack Sherry and the Nintendo DS Touch Dic, are not so great. The SluTune Q1 is definitely in the latter category, as noted by The Verge . And that's a shame, because it's an interesting little speaker.

The SluTune Q1 is "like a small UFO", with a disc design that's just 11mm high. Inside there's a speaker with an acoustic chamber optimized for the unusual shape, and it has Bluetooth 5.4 with a 28-hour battery and "Hi-Fi Audio".

I very much doubt it'll have Bowers & Wilkins or Klipsch quaking in their boots, but if you're looking for a small, lightweight speaker to slip onto your pillow it could be worth checking out, and is very different to anything else in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers.

SluTune Q1 Bluetooth speaker on a desk next to a laptop

(Image credit: SluTune / Kickstarter)

Who is this super-slim speaker for?

The Kickstarter highlights three rivals: built-in pillow speakers, which can be cumbersome; under-pillow speakers, which can be muffled by the pillow; and in-ear headphones, which can press on your ears if you're not lying on your back. So this speaker has been designed for you to rest your head on it, and it's wrapped in a linen-like fabric that the makers say is skin-friendly.

I'm not sure I'd like to rest my face on what looks awfully like a Qi charger, or that it's going to be any good for the quoted problem of sleeping next to a snorer, perhaps unless you smother them with it.

But it's small enough to sit next to you on your pillow, playing soothing sounds or your favorite podcast until the two-hour timer kicks in.

It's very portable too, weighing just 0.1 lbs and coming in at 3.78 x 0.43 inches. Charging takes around an hour.

As ever with Kickstarters, there are early bird deals: right now the Q1 is $32, down from the official price of $59. It's already smashed through its funding goal with two more weeks to go. And even if you don't fancy buying one, the Kickstarter is worth a look for the promo video's sudden musical shift at the ten-second mark.

You might also like

See more Audio News
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Happy Plugs JOY speaker in green, in front of a mirror reflection of a blue, fluffy-clouds sky
This cheap Bluetooth speaker is the perfect addition to the hygge lifestyle I wish I led
Cear Pavé
This tiny wireless speaker promises to sound like a big beefy stereo system using psychoacoustic tricks
The Sony LinkBuds Speaker on a shelf beside a bed.
I reviewed Sony's LinkBuds Speaker, and it's the Bluetooth speaker that best fits into my real home life, thanks to unique features
The StormBerg Twin 2 speaker at CES 2025
I tried a portable Bluetooth speaker that splits into two, and it might be genius
Happy Plugs Joy Speaker against pink background
I tested this suave Bluetooth speaker from Sweden and it left me with mixed feelings – here’s why
LG XBoom Go XG2T on white surface against pink background
LG XBoom Go XG2T review: a hardy yet small Bluetooth speaker primed for all environments
Latest in Wireless & Bluetooth Speakers
SluTune Q1 Bluetooth speaker
I love this super-slim, sleep-friendly Bluetooth speaker – but the name's a nightmare
JBL Charge 6
JBL's new Bluetooth speakers bring all the upgrades I most wanted to see, and they're coming soon
Sonos speakers and soundbars on a green background
Huge Sonos sale live at Amazon – get up to $100 off top-rated speakers and soundbars
Samsung Music Frame on a table beside some books and a vase
I spent six weeks listening to the Samsung Music Frame and it kept missing the beat
JBL Flip 6
JBL Flip 7 and Charge 6 Bluetooth speakers' official launch details leak, including an AI sound mode that I think is a perfect fit for them
LG XBoom Go XG2T and JBL Clip 5 on white and black background
LG XBoom Go XG2T vs JBL Clip 5: which mini Bluetooth speaker will reign supreme?
Latest in News
Seth Milchick and Kier Eagan&#039;s animatronic speaking in Severance season 2 episode 10
Apple TV+ announces Severance has been renewed for season 3 after that devastating finale
Spotify&#039;s new Concerts Near You playlist feature showing a list of songs by local touring artists
Spotify has launched a new Concerts Near You playlist, making it easier for you to see if your favorite artists are performing in your area
The new Dr. Squatch Call of Duty collection.
Latest Call of Duty collaboration finally lets you rub your body with Soap - and I can't believe I just wrote that
Samsung S95D with peacock feather on screen
Samsung says an OLED-beating new screen tech could come sooner than we thought – but I wouldn't expect it in 4K TVs right away
Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip set up on gaming PC
This Nanoleaf light strip adds Ambilight-style illumination to your gaming setup – and it's amazingly cheap
SluTune Q1 Bluetooth speaker
I love this super-slim, sleep-friendly Bluetooth speaker – but the name's a nightmare
More about wireless bluetooth speakers
The Meridian Ellipse in front of a house plant and a pink background.

I tested Meridian’s super-smart wireless speaker for a month – here’s my verdict on whether it’s worth that high price tag
JBL Charge 6

JBL's new Bluetooth speakers bring all the upgrades I most wanted to see, and they're coming soon
Samsung S95D with peacock feather on screen

Samsung says an OLED-beating new screen tech could come sooner than we thought – but I wouldn't expect it in 4K TVs right away
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung S95D with peacock feather on screen
Samsung says an OLED-beating new screen tech could come sooner than we thought – but I wouldn't expect it in 4K TVs right away
Google AI
A powerful new AI tool is coming to Chromebooks to vastly increase productivity
A close up of Gemma Scout in Severance&#039;s season 2 finale
'They only told me': Severance actor Dichen Lachman reveals how long she's known about Cold Harbor's true purpose in the Apple TV+ show
Seth Milchick and Kier Eagan&#039;s animatronic speaking in Severance season 2 episode 10
Apple TV+ announces Severance has been renewed for season 3 after that devastating finale
Spotify&#039;s new Concerts Near You playlist feature showing a list of songs by local touring artists
Spotify has launched a new Concerts Near You playlist, making it easier for you to see if your favorite artists are performing in your area
Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip set up on gaming PC
This Nanoleaf light strip adds Ambilight-style illumination to your gaming setup – and it's amazingly cheap
The new Dr. Squatch Call of Duty collection.
Latest Call of Duty collaboration finally lets you rub your body with Soap - and I can't believe I just wrote that
Image depicting a hand on a scanner
Hackers are targeting unpatched ServiceNow instances that exploit 3 separate year-old vulnerabilities
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series of phones lying face down.
Samsung announces One UI 7 is coming to older phones after all, but the launch is still a mess
The player prepares for a fight in Metal Eden.
I loved the bits of Metal Eden that I played and soon you'll be able to try it too thanks to this upcoming free demo