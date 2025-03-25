Klipsch just updated two of its most iconic stereo speaker designs, keeping these beautiful retro icons on your most-wanted list

News
By published

Two iconic speakers return with even better specs

Klipsch Klipschorn AK7 in a room with lots of dark wood furniture and a bare brick wall
The Klipschorn AK7 speaker. (Image credit: Klipsch)
  • New Klipschorn AK6 and La Scala AL6 stereo speakers unveiled
  • New compression drivers for even more power
  • New active crossover with adjustable HF and LF gain

Paul W Klipsch made hi-fi history in the 1940s with his Klipschorn speaker, first sold from a tin shed in 1946. It's been in continuous production ever since, albeit with many improvements over the decades, and now it's been updated for 2025 alongside its 1960s sibling, the Klipsch La Scala.

The new Kipschorn AK6 and La Scala AL6 are the latest addition to the firm's Heritage range, and while they retain the speakers' iconic looks and unusual furniture-like design, they've been significantly improved once again – and there's a new colorway and optional external crossover too.

Klipsch La Scala AL6 speaker next to a wooden sideboard and an acoustic guitar. The guitar has handwriting on it saying "keep swinging" and some "rules of rock".

The Klipsch La Scala AL6 speaker. (Image credit: Klipsch)

Kipschorn AK7 and La Scala AL6: new features and pricing

Design-wise, these speakers look just like their predecessors, although there's a new American Auburn finish to replace the previous Natural Cherry. And there's a newly designed input/output panel on both models with passive and active inputs and a passive output, making it easy to use the new Heritage Active Crossover in a plug-and-play setup.

Both speakers have a three-way horn-loaded design, and the K-771 compression driver is paired with a patented, wide-dispersion extended phase plug to minimize cancellations and deliver a wider, more consistent sound stage.

There's a new three-inch midrange compression driver, an inch larger than in the previous models. That larger area means the driver doesn't require as much energy to push the sound to the horn's throat.

Another key addition to both is Klipsch's Tractrix technology: there's a new K-604M modified Tractrix mid-range horn with a shorter two-inch throat for improved time alignment. And Klipsch's mumps design promises to improve coverage for all drive units to maintain an even frequency response to the horn's edge.

The La Scala also gets a new 12-inch K-281 woofer with a folded horn and a new enclosure. Klipsch says this provides richer and more robust bass from any room placement.

The new optional active crossover was designed by Klipsch’s VP of Technology and Innovation, Matt Spitznagle, and tuned by legendary acoustician Roy Delgado. It draws on the work done for the acclaimed Klipsch Jubilee and promises superior time and phase alignment, balanced EQ and true-to-source response.

According to Delgado "the Heritage Active Crossover unlocks performance enhancements that are simply unattainable with a passive design." They're a lot larger than most of the best stereo speakers that we test, but we can't resist something with this much heritage and a gorgeous finish.

The new models' prices are:

  • Klipschorn AK7: $17,998 / €25,998 per pair (about £21,720 / AU$55,568)
  • La Scala AL6: $14,998 / €19,998 per pair (about £16,700 / AU$34,282)
  • Klipschorn Active Crossover: $3,499 / €3,999 (about £3,340 / AU$6,855)
  • La Scala Active Crossover: $3,499 / €3,999 (about £3,340 / AU$6,855)

You might also like

See more Audio News
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Brown walnut loudspeaker with black detailing
Wharfedale's new strictly limited-edition stereo speakers are custom-crafted and surprisingly affordable (for this kind of thing)
The Fluance Ri71 speaker in a wood finish, in front of a plant
Fluance's new active stereo speakers look like a dream soundbar alternative, as well as being perfect for turntables or Bluetooth music
Kanto Audio UKI prototype speaker in sage green
Take a look-y at the kooky Kanto UKI: Kanto's new small speaker brings distinctive looks to your desktop or bookshelf
Onkyo Creator Series speakers
Onkyo's affordable new active desktop speakers promise to be as good for your TV or turntable as they are for your laptop
Focal Utopia Main UM 212 in a recording studio
I'm no pro sound engineer, but if I was, Focal's Utopia Main would be the studio monitors for me
TEAC AP-507 amp on a black background
TEAC's new hi-fi amplifier is made to power hardcore audiophile systems, but in a super-compact size
Latest in Speakers
Klipsch Klipschorn AK7 in a room with lots of dark wood furniture and a bare brick wall
Klipsch just updated two of its most iconic stereo speaker designs, keeping these beautiful retro icons on your most-wanted list
Will.i.am speaking about XBoom speakers at CES 2025, wearing all black with a black cap
'Exploitative use of AI is social media; we already have it – it's called you don't own your data’: will.i.am talks tech, LG, and using AI responsibly
Audioengine A2+ speakers viewed from the front
I tested Audioengine's tiny wireless speakers with a beautiful design and surprisingly impressive audio performance
Brown walnut loudspeaker with black detailing
Wharfedale's new strictly limited-edition stereo speakers are custom-crafted and surprisingly affordable (for this kind of thing)
The Fluance Ri71 speaker in a wood finish, in front of a plant
Fluance's new active stereo speakers look like a dream soundbar alternative, as well as being perfect for turntables or Bluetooth music
The Bowers &amp; Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition on a shelf with a pink light on next to a music player.
I reviewed the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro wireless speaker, and this beauty is the best one-box wireless speaker you can get for this price
Latest in News
Samsung Galaxy S25 from the front
The Now Bar on Samsung One UI 7 is about to get a lot more useful – and could soon match Live Activities on iOS
Netflix Ads
Netflix adds HDR10+ support – great news for Samsung TV owners, but don't expect LG and Sony to do the same any time soon
Klipsch Klipschorn AK7 in a room with lots of dark wood furniture and a bare brick wall
Klipsch just updated two of its most iconic stereo speaker designs, keeping these beautiful retro icons on your most-wanted list
FiiO FX17 IEMs
Our favorite budget audiophile brand unveils wired earbuds with 26(!) drivers, electrostatic units, USB-C ultra-Hi-Res Audio, and a not-so-budget price
Nvidia RTX 5080 against a yellow TechRadar background
RTX 5080 24GB version teased by MSI - is it time to admit that 16GB isn't enough for 4K?
A close up of the PlayStation symbol at the top of a PS5 Slim console with a white brick background
Sony has dropped a new PS5 update, improving activities and adding more emoji support
More about speakers
Will.i.am speaking about XBoom speakers at CES 2025, wearing all black with a black cap

'Exploitative use of AI is social media; we already have it – it's called you don't own your data’: will.i.am talks tech, LG, and using AI responsibly
The Fluance Ri71 speaker in a wood finish, in front of a plant

Fluance's new active stereo speakers look like a dream soundbar alternative, as well as being perfect for turntables or Bluetooth music
1Password

Keep your company's passwords protected with 1Password Business Plan
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung Galaxy S25 from the front
The Now Bar on Samsung One UI 7 is about to get a lot more useful – and could soon match Live Activities on iOS
A close up of the PlayStation symbol at the top of a PS5 Slim console with a white brick background
Sony has dropped a new PS5 update, improving activities and adding more emoji support
Netflix Ads
Netflix adds HDR10+ support – great news for Samsung TV owners, but don't expect LG and Sony to do the same any time soon
Nvidia RTX 5080 against a yellow TechRadar background
RTX 5080 24GB version teased by MSI - is it time to admit that 16GB isn't enough for 4K?
Google Pixel 9a being held, from the back
The Google Pixel 9a’s mysterious delay may have just been explained
Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo
Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo gets new update with more customizable features ahead of the Switch 2 Direct
Code Skull
Interpol operation arrests 300 suspects linked to African cybercrime rings
FiiO FX17 IEMs
Our favorite budget audiophile brand unveils wired earbuds with 26(!) drivers, electrostatic units, USB-C ultra-Hi-Res Audio, and a not-so-budget price
An abstract image of a lock against a digital background, denoting cybersecurity.
Critical security flaw in Next.js could spell big trouble for JavaScript users
girl using laptop hoping for good luck with her fingers crossed
Windows 11 24H2 seems to be a massive fail – so Microsoft apparently working on 25H2 fills me with hope... and fear