Klipsch just updated two of its most iconic stereo speaker designs, keeping these beautiful retro icons on your most-wanted list
Two iconic speakers return with even better specs
- New Klipschorn AK6 and La Scala AL6 stereo speakers unveiled
- New compression drivers for even more power
- New active crossover with adjustable HF and LF gain
Paul W Klipsch made hi-fi history in the 1940s with his Klipschorn speaker, first sold from a tin shed in 1946. It's been in continuous production ever since, albeit with many improvements over the decades, and now it's been updated for 2025 alongside its 1960s sibling, the Klipsch La Scala.
The new Kipschorn AK6 and La Scala AL6 are the latest addition to the firm's Heritage range, and while they retain the speakers' iconic looks and unusual furniture-like design, they've been significantly improved once again – and there's a new colorway and optional external crossover too.
Kipschorn AK7 and La Scala AL6: new features and pricing
Design-wise, these speakers look just like their predecessors, although there's a new American Auburn finish to replace the previous Natural Cherry. And there's a newly designed input/output panel on both models with passive and active inputs and a passive output, making it easy to use the new Heritage Active Crossover in a plug-and-play setup.
Both speakers have a three-way horn-loaded design, and the K-771 compression driver is paired with a patented, wide-dispersion extended phase plug to minimize cancellations and deliver a wider, more consistent sound stage.
There's a new three-inch midrange compression driver, an inch larger than in the previous models. That larger area means the driver doesn't require as much energy to push the sound to the horn's throat.
Another key addition to both is Klipsch's Tractrix technology: there's a new K-604M modified Tractrix mid-range horn with a shorter two-inch throat for improved time alignment. And Klipsch's mumps design promises to improve coverage for all drive units to maintain an even frequency response to the horn's edge.
The La Scala also gets a new 12-inch K-281 woofer with a folded horn and a new enclosure. Klipsch says this provides richer and more robust bass from any room placement.
The new optional active crossover was designed by Klipsch’s VP of Technology and Innovation, Matt Spitznagle, and tuned by legendary acoustician Roy Delgado. It draws on the work done for the acclaimed Klipsch Jubilee and promises superior time and phase alignment, balanced EQ and true-to-source response.
According to Delgado "the Heritage Active Crossover unlocks performance enhancements that are simply unattainable with a passive design." They're a lot larger than most of the best stereo speakers that we test, but we can't resist something with this much heritage and a gorgeous finish.
The new models' prices are:
- Klipschorn AK7: $17,998 / €25,998 per pair (about £21,720 / AU$55,568)
- La Scala AL6: $14,998 / €19,998 per pair (about £16,700 / AU$34,282)
- Klipschorn Active Crossover: $3,499 / €3,999 (about £3,340 / AU$6,855)
- La Scala Active Crossover: $3,499 / €3,999 (about £3,340 / AU$6,855)
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
