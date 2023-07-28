Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: which buds sound better?

Sony and Sennheiser are two of the top names in audio tech, producing some of the best headphones and best earbuds ever made. But in the battle for the best wireless earbuds throne, which of the brands' latest buds are better? The Sony WF-1000XM5 or the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3?

The long-awaited Sony WF-1000XM5 true wireless earbuds are here boasting some big improvements over the Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds that came before them. They're smaller and lighter but still manage to squeeze in a larger driver. This is good news considering the WF-1000XM4s have long been our favorite buds.

Sony has always been at the forefront of fantastic sound, but rival brands, including Bose and Sennheiser (which is the one we're about to discuss), aren't close behind. We haven't had the chance to put the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 through their paces in a dedicated review, but have tested their predecessors, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 – and on paper, there's plenty to discuss.

With that in mind, we decided to pit the latest Sony buds against Sennheiser's flagship earbuds in an effort to determine which is best based on the specs, the Sony WF-1000XM5 or the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3?

Sony WF-1000XM5 review Visit Site Battery (buds): 8 hours

ANC: Yes

Spatial Audio: Yes

Water resistance: IPX4



Sony has thrown everything it can into these much smaller earbuds, and given us an extra set of foam tips so they fit perfectly. LDAC, the firm's top-tier DSEE upscaler, and Bluetooth 5.3 are all here, battery life is competitive, and the sound is 100% bona fide Sony quality. However, for us, connectivity drop-outs, average ANC performance, and an app that looks a little busy at this flagship level add up. For Agile, meaty and fun listen

Very comfortable and secure earpieces

Battery life maintained from XM4 Against ANC can be beaten

Occasional connectivity issues

On-ear volume control is a tad hit and miss Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 US$159.36 at Amazon US$199.95 at Walmart US$249.95 at Crutchfield Battery (buds): 7 hours

ANC: Yes

Spatial Audio: No

Water resistance: IPX4 The third generation of Sennheiser's popular and high-performing Momentum True Wireless earbuds may not be vastly different to their predecessors, but they do add improvements in all the ways that matter, including a more accomplished sound, improved fit and better battery. They're not perfect (the design looks a little cheap and you can find better sound and ANC elsewhere), but it's a good wallet-friendly package.

For Solid three-mic noise cancellation

Multipoint connectivity

Available at a discount Against Plastic, cheap-looking design

Earbud battery life is beaten by Sony

Sony unveiled the WF-1000XM5 earbuds on July 24, 2023. They'll hit the shelves in August 2023 for $299.99 in the US, £259 in the UK and AU$499 in Australia. We expected this price considering that the WF-1000XM4 were $279.99 / £250 / AU$449.95 at launch.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 came out in May 2022 and cost $249.95 / £219 / AU$399.95. This price is actually a little cheaper than previous Momentum True Wireless launches. The second generation buds originally retailed for $299 / £279 / AU$499.95.

Although both sets of earbuds here were similarly-priced at launch, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 have been reduced, but only in certain regions. For example, you can now find them on the UK Sennheiser website for £189 in the UK. So, depending on where you live, you might find the Sennheiser buds for a little cheaper.

In terms of the competition, these prices are in line with the biggest rivals. The true wireless earbuds we'd pit against the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are the Technics EAH-AZ80 priced at $299 / £259 / AU$499, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 at $299 / £279 / AU$429 and the AirPods Pro 2 that cost $249 / £249 / AU$399. Sure, there's some variation here in the latter, but it's all very similar.

Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Features

One of the biggest features to shout about in the battle between the Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 is noise cancellation. So, how do they compare?

The Sony WF-1000XM4 delivered good ANC, but not best-in-class – look to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 for the top ANC around. And while Sony worked hard to improve this by adding a new, bigger driver unit to deliver richer audio, clearer vocals and better levels of immersion – as well as an integrated processor and three mics per earbud compared to the two mics in the WF-1000XM4s – we weren't blown away.

In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we said that we were impressed with the ANC – it's still among the best noise-cancelling around today – but not as much as we should have been, considering the extra mic per earbud. It worked well, remarkably well at times, but as we said: "the ANC simply didn't nix as much noise as two other rival models at the level."

Looking at the specs, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are very similar to the Sony set as they also boast three mics per earbuds for the all-important ANC. Granted, they haven't won any awards for the best ANC true wireless earbuds you can buy, but most people would be more than satisfied with this level of immersion on offer. What we're saying is, the difference between the two pairs of buds when it comes to ANC is likely going to be negligible.

Both the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 have made improvements to call quality. This means that if you're looking for buds for professional calls, both of these are going to serve you well.

Another feature worth mentioning is multi-point pairing, which you'll get from both of these buds. It only works between two Bluetooth devices, (not three, which you'll get with the Technics EAH-AZ80) but for most people that's more than enough.

Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Sound

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds deliver crisp balanced sound thanks to the new 8.4mm driver under the hood. In our review of the WF-1000XM5s, we said that they delivered a "zealous, exciting listen" with "crisp bass weight". In fact, we decided that if bass is your thing, then these are the buds for you, hands down.

During our testing, we found these buds work particularly well with Tidal. That's thanks to the 360 Reality Audio on offer here – although if you use another streaming service, we did still find that listening to lossy Spotify tracks and Apple Music streams was extremely enjoyable. We wrote that these buds: "put on an agile, meaty, enthusiastic performance."

It's tricky to compare the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 in as much depth given we haven't had significant hands-on time with them. But we know that they offer a similarly impressive performance that skews towards a more neutral sound profile than as bass-heavy or lively as the Sony WF-1000XM5s. Considering the WF-1000XM5s are newer with that all-important improved driver, this is to be expected.

Sony packs in both Spatial Audio and high-res audio support with LDAC and DSEE Extreme upscaling digital music in real-time to the XM5s. Whereas Sennheiser boasts aptX and aptX Adaptive (and AAC and SBC) codecs.

Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Design

Both earbuds have had an upgrade over previous versions. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are 16% smaller than their predecessors. This is good news as Sennheiser buds can look a little bulky. What you're getting with this latest version is a more understated and sleek look. At 5.8g per earbud they're not the lightest but not heavy either, which is likely why they're a stable and comfortable fit.

Our only issue with the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 is they do have a cheaper, plasticky-looking and angular aesthetic. Some people may like this, the matte black is understated after all, but if you like the shiny and more high-end design of competitors from brands like Bose these might not cut it.

When it comes to design, Sony has made a few key upgrades over the WF-1000XM4s. What you'll notice first (aside from their smaller size) is a new, glossy texture. We're not sure whether this looks all that more appealing than the matte finish of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, but it'll come down to personal preference.

The WF-1000XM5 are also 25% smaller and approximately 20% lighter than the WF-1000XM4. This makes them a very light 4.2g per earbud. Another exciting design change here is that the WF-1000XM5 come in four sizes, including what Sony says is an “ultra-small” SS model for smaller ears. This is great news for those with small ear canals, which we pointed out in our review after some first-hand experience.

If you've ever struggled with the weight and size of true wireless buds, the WF-1000XM5 are going to be a godsend and will be a better choice than the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.

Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Battery

Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 don't have fantastic battery life. But then again, that's to be expected from the true wireless buds space these days when we're dealing with such advanced sound and ANC on the inside.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 buds have the same eight-hour battery life as the WF-1000XM4s that came before them with an additional two charges from the case. This is good for the market, but you are limited to a day's worth of listening, so make sure you have that charging case with you.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 fare slightly worse, with seven hours from the buds themselves, but their charging case is able to pack in an impressive four extra full charges.

This means that although you'll get a little more battery from the Sony WF-1000XM5 before you need to pop them back into their case to juice up, you'll get more charge from the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3's case. We realize that's not much help if you're trying to weigh up which you should buy, but maybe it makes the decision easier and means you should probably focus on design and sound preferences instead.

Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Verdict

Putting the Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 head-to-head proves that these true wireless earbuds offer a similar experience in many ways. Unlike competition from buds that do one thing really well – such as ANC or excellent battery life – both the Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are all-rounder buds, delivering great ANC, fantastic sound and a comfortable fit.

So, which should you choose, the Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3? As the newer pair of buds, we'd say the Sony WF-1000XM5 may tip the scales slightly, especially in terms of the lighter and smaller design, new processor, marginally better battery performance and fun listen.

But there's not much in it – and let's face it, if budget is your main concern, the older set of buds might be a better bet. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are older but do everything well. In fact, if you can pick them up at a reduced price and if you don't mind that they look a little less aesthetically-pleasing than the Sonys, they could be the better value option for most people.