Jabra is tipped to launch two new wireless earbuds but only one has Dolby Atmos

If you're looking for the best wireless earbuds, you might want to hang on a bit before deciding what to buy because Jabra is about to launch two new models of true wireless earbuds.

These are tipped to be called the Jabra Elite 10 and Jabra Elite 8 Active. The latter model is going to be particularly interesting for runners and other fitness fans, especially given that the Jabra Elite 7 Active are excellent running buds.

According to the leak, which comes via MySmartPrice as reported by Notebookcheck.net, the big changes here are to the bud's audio and the lack of it. The Elite 10s are expected to have significantly improved noise cancellation, while the Actives reportedly support Dolby Audio and also have better ANC than their predecessors.

Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active: What to expect

The Elite 8 Active are expected to be more water and dust resistant than before, with improved IP68 protection and a case certified to IP54. The report says that they will also benefit from Dolby Audio support, and that they will have "Adaptive Hybrid" noise cancelling. It's not currently clear what that delivers, but presumably it'll be an improved noise cancelling system that reacts better to sounds around you.

The flagship buds here will be the Jabra Elite 10, which the leak says will include "Jabra Advanced ANC" and Dolby Atmos. They will also have Made for iPhone certification, Google Fast Pair and Spotify Tap – features the 8 Actives will also have.

We don't have price information as yet but the Jabra Elite 7 Active have a recommended retail of $179 and the Elite 7 Pro are $199, so we'd expect prices for the new versions to be similar.

If you're not too bothered about getting the newest model this could be a good time for a bargain: Amazon appears to be shifting old stock to make way for the new arrivals so the Elite 7 Actives are down from $179 to $109 and the Elite 7 Pro are down from $199 to $119. We rate both models high. We gave the Elite 7 Pro four out of five stars and awarded the Elite 7 Actives the same star rating.