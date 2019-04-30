Samsung Q70 soundbar review

Delivering clean audio and impressive bass, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, Samsung's mid-range Q-Series soundbar is a decent option for those who want to achieve cinematic audio without breaking the budget.

Delivering a total of four Q-Series soundbars to Australian living rooms in 2019, Samsung is seemingly looking to offer something for everyone in the home cinema audio department.

While each soundbar in the range offers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, there is a clear step-up or step-down in audio performance between models where the only real determining factor is how much you're willing to spend.

Following on from the entry-level Q60 ($799) but coming before the significantly more expensive Q80 ($1,499) and top-tier Q90 ($1,999), Samsung's Q70 soundbar supplies a similar audio experience without crossing the line into overpriced territory at a relatively reasonable $1,099.

Of course, having heard each soundbar side-by-side, there is a noticeable rise in audio quality as the range moves into its higher-tied models. However, when you consider that the Q70 is $500 cheaper than the next model up, it's likely it will become the most popular option for customers with medium-sized living rooms and apartments.

Design and features

Like many soundbars, there's a chance that Samsung's Q70 soundbar may be too long to fit in some entertainment cabinets with a width of 110cm. That said, it's a great deal shorter than LG's SK10Y (144cm), making it feel quite sleek and minimalist by comparison.

Beneath its grilled covering, the Samsung Q70 boasts seven up-firing speakers, producing a total of 330W of power. However, unlike the Q80 and Q90 soundbars, the Q70 doesn't include side-firing speakers, which may factor into your purchasing decision.

On the right side of the soundbar, you'll find a set of capacitive buttons, allowing users to raise or lower the volume, switch the input source or turn the Q70 on or off whenever its remote isn't within reach.

The soundbar is also accompanied by an 8-inch wireless subwoofer (28W) which requires its own power point. Thankfully, connecting the sub to the main soundbar is as easy as switching both on at the same time.

Performance

Don't let the Samsung Q70's mid-range price point fool you – this sleek soundbar is capable of seriously loud audio. Coupled with the unit's room-shaking subwoofer, you might find yourself receiving noise complaints from irate neighbours if turned up too high (this did happen during our review phase).

Thankfully, seamless integration with Samsung's QLED televisions makes the manual adjusting of subwoofer levels through the TV a cinch, though you will need a relatively new Q-series TV to get this additional level of control.

It's also worth noting that when the Q70 is connected to one of Samsung's 2019 QLED TVs, Adaptive Sound functionality is automatically switched on, allowing the soundbar to analyse and adjust audio signals on a scene-per-scene basis to produce the best sound quality possible.

Additionally, the Q70 soundbar supports Wi-Fi, allowing it to connect to select newer Samsung smart TVs without any cables. Unfortunately, we weren't able to test this feature for ourselves, so we can't comment on whether that kind of setup presents any audio or video sync delays. Wireless music streaming is also available via Bluetooth.

While the Q70 soundbar doesn't have any in-built smart functionality, it is compatible with Amazon Alexa, which can be used in conjunction with Samsung's Smart Things app to make voice-controlled sound adjustments.

As was mentioned earlier, the Q70 does lack side-firing speakers, relying instead on its ability to bounce sound off your ceiling and walls using its up-firing speakers.

While this does slightly affect its capacity to create truly convincing three-dimensional soundscapes when used on its own, we still found plenty of directionality on numerous films with Dolby Atmos audio tracks that we tested.

These included Suicide Squad, with El Diablo's room-engulfing flame sound effects being a particular highlight, and Mortal Engines, which recreated the heavy, clunking sound of giant city-sized machines traversing over wide open plains.

This is thanks in large part to Samsung's Acoustic Beam technology, which fires the soundbar's tweeters into pipes covered in multiple holes, effectively creating a pipe organ-style sound that feels fuller than you might expect from a traditional 3.1.2 channel setup.

If that isn't immersive enough for you, there's also the option of adding a wireless rear speaker kit, which can be purchased separately for $249 and will provide two extra channels for stronger surround and ambient effects.

Still, even without the additional rear channels, the Q70 delivers a punchy wall of sound with a nice level of clarity. Samsung has clearly benefitted from its partnership with the audio experts at Harmon Kardon, producing high quality surround sound with only three onboard speakers.

Impressively, spoken dialogue remained consistently clear and loud, which can be attributed to the Q70's dedicated centre channel and, presumably, its aforementioned Adaptive Sound technology.

The inclusion of 4K and HDR10+ pass-through is also much appreciated, allowing users to connect 4K-ready consoles and Ultra HD Blu-ray players through the soundbar without sacrificing visual fidelity.

Verdict

Delivering an expansive wall of sound and exceptionally heavy bass, Samsung's Q70 is one of the better Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbars available in the mid-range price point.

It's true that Samsung's Q80 and Q90 soundbars offer noticeably fuller sound and additional immersion, but they also come with a significant jump in cost.

If you're looking for a strong audio performer that doesn't cross over into the $1,500+ price range and which supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, Samsung's Q70 soundbar is a fantastic option.