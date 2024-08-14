The best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals – where to buy the new foldable in Australia

Google has just announced the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the latest generation of the company’s foldable, and this time it’s actually coming to Australia. Better yet, it’s already up for preorder, with a September 4 launch date earmarked.

We were blown away by the foldable in our Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, impressed by the redesign, chipset, size and its overall weight. We weren’t too satisfied with the camera array’s aesthetic, but it’s still an easy contender for our best foldable phones list.

There's no denying that it comes at a significant cost, with the starting price for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold sitting at AU$2,699. However, with the help of a discount, freebie or trade-in rebate with these Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals, we'll help you get the most for your money.

It’s worth noting that Australia is missing out on the 1TB model, though the 256GB and 512GB storage flavours will be available Down Under.

Interested in the other phones announced at the event? We've also gathered up all the best Google Pixel 9 preorder deals if you want the standard, Pro or Pro XL.

Google Store | Get AU$1,000 back on a Pixel 8 Pro trade-in Kicking things off with the Google Store, the search giant is offering an exclusive trade-in deal to Pixel 8 Pro owners. Trade in your model from last year, and you can instantly slash AU$1,000 off the price of your Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This offer ends on August 24, 2024.

Telstra | Get AU$800 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold Australia’s biggest telco is offering AU$800 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold when you sign up for a 36, 24, or 12-month plan (outright is excluded from the deal). This offer is available until September 9.

Vodafone | Get AU$200 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, plus AU$700 trade-in credit Across 12, 24 and 36-month plans, Vodafone is offering the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold with AU$200 slashed off the price. Making things more attractive, Vodafone is also offering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with AU$700 bonus credit when you trade-in an eligible device and stay signed up on a 12, 24 or 36-month plan. And this offer ends on September 21.