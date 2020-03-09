Xiaomi Mi 10 global launch set for March 27

Xiaomi’s flagship phones for the year, the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro, were unveiled last month in China, and the company has now confirmed we'll learn global details for both phones on March 27.

Xiaomi has often brought many high-end flagship components to lower price points with its Mi series. If the Chinese pricing is any indication, the Mi 10 family should also do the same.

After the cancellation of MWC 2020 where the launch was originally supposed to take place, the phones will make their global debut at the end of this month but we already know a lot of the spec to expect.

The phones will be detailed in a livestream on March 27 at 1PM GMT / 6:30PM IST / 9AM EST / 6AM PST or midnight on March 28 in Australia (AEDT).

Enough waiting!See you on March 27th!Make sure you tune in to get all the details.#Mi10 #LightsCameraAction pic.twitter.com/8nNJ4AlythMarch 6, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications

The only differences between the two phones comes with the cameras and the battery capacity. The rest is similar across the board. This means that the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro will sport a curved 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The resolution is 2,340 x 1,080, and HDR10 support is also included.

On the inside, we’re looking at the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset along with the Adreno 650 GPU. There’s up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Snapdragon X55 modem will bring 5G capabilities. The phones will run on MiUI 11 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

As for the cameras, the Mi 10 Pro has a 108MP f/1.69 primary camera, followed by a 20MP ultrawide shooter, a 12MP “portrait” lens with a 2x zoom, and another 8MP telephoto lens with a longer 10x hybrid zoom. The regular Mi 10 retains the primary camera but switches out the pair of telephoto lenses for a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A 20MP camera handles selfies on both.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging, while the Mi 10 has a slightly bigger 4,780mAh battery which can be charged at 30W. Both phones also feature 30W fast wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging.

How much will it cost?

In China, the Mi 10 is priced at CNY 3999 (about Rs 40,000 / $570 / £440 / AU$850) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is available in three colors — black, gold and blue.

The Mi 10 Pro starts at CNY 4999 (about Rs 51,000 / $715 / £550 / AU$1050) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both phones also come with higher storage variants and more RAM, if you want it.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi 10 flagship can be expected to come to other countries such as India this year, but we don't know exactly where each new phone will be available yet.