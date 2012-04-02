Welcome to TechRadar in the US

If you're anything like us, you love everything about technology and well...just can't get enough. Whether you're researching your next mobile phone purchase, curious to know if the rumors about the new iPad's heating issues are all hot air, or you just want to spend some time drooling over the latest piece of gear, we have you covered.

Of course, we realize that the internet isn't suffering from a dearth of outlets willing to write about technology and gear. And a lot of them are actually pretty good at it. So that raises the question: why TechRadar in the US? Simply put, our sister site, TechRadar in the UK is the #1 technology website in the UK and us folks on the other side of the pond are gonna leverage their success to bring tech lovers in the States even more of the tech that they love.

Working alongside the UK, TechRadar in the US will continue TechRadar's tried and true tradition of creating detailed, thorough reviews as well as breaking news stories, unique feature stories, truly useful buying guides, and of course, opinion pieces.

Of course, TechRadar in the US won't just be a clone of its sibling in the UK - we'll definitely have our own take on things and as we grow our unique voice will too. So be sure to come back daily and be sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

The TechRadar front page

The TechRadar front page is designed to be clean and easy to navigate. As we'll be leveraging much of what has already made TechRadar in the UK great, there is a lot of content that will be available to our US readers. That said, finding a lot of the content was hit or miss.

Considering how much content is currently available, it was imperative that we overhaul the search function as well. Additionally, the navigation has been reordered into key categories and writers will now have their own pages. Of course users can also browse related articles by keyword.

You'll also notice that TechRadar has incorporated a "blog view" that makes it easier to see the content that's most recently published. And, as well as what's new, also have a constantly updated list of our latest reviews. If you're into RSS, you can subscribe to either of these as a feed.

Each section is also tabbed, so you can delve deeper - for example, to look at the most read reviews or most discussed news and feature articles.

Further down the page, we emphasize feature content and there's also a category tree for reviews on every page, so you can always browse for images by category.

The TechRadar news page

Our new news pages are simple to read and navigate and you can view at-a-glance how many people have commented on each article.

The right-hand panel now shows the latest, most read and most discussed stories in each category.

Again there are relevant reviews by the side of each article.

At the bottom of each article, there are also more social buttons, plus excellent related content.

The comment system has also been improved and works a lot better, but we will be doing more work in this area, so there's a lot more to come.

The new TechRadar reviews page

Our review pages are a lot different than before and will serve you with a lot more related content. The way we display pricing has also been overhauled.

You can also view user reviews from Reevoo, as well as specifications for each product.

Our page menu has changed and should be much easier to use for jumping around our bigger multi-page reviews.

We'll also be incorporating better images in as many of our reviews as possible.

You'll also see related reviews and features from the particular category you're in.

Pricing also appears at the bottom of each review, as well as the top. And since we're now a global site, prices will be published in pounds and dollars.

We hope you like TechRadar in the US. We'll be rolling out more improvements over the coming weeks and months, so please leave your comments below and let us know what more you'd like to see.