TechRadar India launches

Future plc, the international media group and leading digital business, today announces a strategic partnership with Times Internet – the largest Indian digital network – to launch its major international consumer technology news and reviews brand in India.

The alliance will bring together the technology review expertise of TechRadar – which already reaches over 20 million unique users internationally – and Times Internet's reach and high editorial standards, providing Indian tech consumers with targeted localised content for the first time.

Times Internet will be Future plc's exclusive partner in India through Times Local Partners – a division that partners with global companies to help them grow in India, which has world's third largest internet population.

Content

Indian consumers will have access to TechRadar's world-class international news coverage and authoritative product reviews, while the site will be backed by The Times Group's multimedia resources to develop and popularise the brand locally.

Future's Head of TechRadar Nick Merritt says: "TechRadar has seen fast growth internationally, and now delivers the very best technology news and reviews to over 20 million international consumers every month.

"We're very pleased to be partnering with Times Internet for this major new venture to bring TechRadar to India."