Microsoft Excel world champion is British, of course

World Excel Champion - a great thing to have on your CV

A 15-year-old school girl from Cambridgeshire has been crowned world Microsoft Excel champion, beating 228,000 other spreadsheet-loving hopefuls to the prize.

Yes, such a thing as the Excel World Championship does exist and of course the winner is British, what with our love of order and all.

The contest takes place every year with regional heats providing ten finalists to take part in the Californian showdown.

Spreadsheet club

Rebecca Rickwood, who attends a specialist maths and computing school, performed timed tests using Excel 2007 without putting a foot wrong, earning her a score of 100 per cent.

"I heard my name read out in first place and I just couldn't believe it. I'm ecstatic," she said. "I just can't believe I won and now I'm world champion."

She was awarded the $5,000 prize money at a ceremony in San Diego; no doubt a glowing career in statistical analysis lies ahead.

From the BBC