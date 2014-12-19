Facebook doubles its next F8 conference for a two-day extravaganza

After resurrecting the once-annual F8 developer conference in early 2014, Facebook has announced it's expanding the event for a two-day extravaganza next March.

The 2015 F8 Facebook conference will mark the first time the event has gone longer than one day.

"Facebook's developer community is bigger today than it ever has been," reads an announcement Facebook sent out today. "The scope of the company's products has broadened, and there's more content to share than can fit into a single day. The additional day means double the number of technical sessions, product demos, and onsite experiences for Facebook's growing developer community. "

The announcement said registration details will be sent out in early 2015, but for now you can mark your calendar and create a Facebook event for March 25 and 26.