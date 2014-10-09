Amazon opening brick-and-mortar retail store in New York?

New York is home to all sorts of experiments

Amazon has contributed massively the decline of physical retail stores, so it's pretty dang ironic that the online retailer is allegedly working to join them in the streets.

The bookseller is opening its first full-fledged physical location in New York City, in the heart of Manhattan, nestled right next to the Empire State Building, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Apparently the store will launch as an experiment, but it's easy to see how it could lead to more physical Amazon locations.

But what could a brick and mortar Amazon location offer that customers can't get more easily by simply visiting Amazon.com?

Part and parcel

For one thing the site will reportedly accept returns, like the temporary pop-up locations that Amazon has opened in the past.

Customers will also be able to pick up their online orders there so they don't have to wait as long for them to ship.

The retailer may also be considering showing off its Kindle, Kindle Fire, and other devices there, though that's reportedly still up in the air.

If this is an experiment then it could conceivably lead to more physical Amazon stores - depending how customers feel about leaving the house to do something they could more easily do from their couches.