Westpac represent: Samsung Pay gets another major bank in its stable

Available from today, Westpac customers around Australia will now be able to make mobile payments using Samsung Pay.

Along with Citibank (for Mastercard and Visa credit card holders) and American Express, the Westpac partnership brings Samsung Pay availability to a third of all Australians.

Customers will now be able to pay for items using a number of Samsung products, including the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch and the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus handsets.

On top of this, Samsung announced today that iris scan, which is featured on its upcoming phones, can be used as an authentication method for Samsung Pay.

Samsung will also be launching a new NFC provisioning feature that will allow users to simply tap their credit card on the back of their handset in place of manually entering their card details into Samsung Pay.