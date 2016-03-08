ABC iview lands on the new Apple TV

Considering it was the first real catch up streaming service we had in Australia, ABC iview has taken a rather long time to launch on the Apple TV. In fact, it's taken four generations of the Apple hobby platform for the ABC to finally get its streaming app onto the platform.

Available now for the new fourth generation Apple TV, the new ABC iview app lets you stream your favourite content from Aunty direct to the big screen.

The ABC has given the new app a nice facelift in order to make content discovery even easier, with shortcuts to ABC channels and the same, sleek Apple TV aesthetic.

The dev team has also added a new "continue watching" option, so you can easily pickup where you left off, something all streaming services should make as standard.

Of course, if you're still using the third generation Apple TV (or earlier), you are still out of luck. There is always Airplay from your iOS device, though...