A native Stan app is now available for Windows 10

Extending its relationship with Microsoft after its arrival on Xbox One, the streaming service Stan has announced a native Windows 10 app that will work across all desktop computers, tablets and mobile devices running the operating system.

Launching today, the Windows 10 version of Stan has a new and responsive design that supports mouse, keyboard and touch interaction.

And, much like the Xbox One version's exclusive Kinect-enabled features, Cortana functionality has been built into the Windows 10 version of Stan, meaning you can search for shows and movies with your voice.

On top of this, users will also be able to pin their favourite shows to the Windows 10 Start Menu.

Existing Stan subscribers can download the app from the Windows Store and login, however, new customers will have to sign up at Stan's official site.