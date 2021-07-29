This Kogan deal nets you the cheapest ongoing NBN 100 plan in Australia

If you're struggling with slow internet and keen to upgrade to NBN 100, then this Kogan plan has the cheapest ongoing rate in Australia right now at just AU$78.90 per month.

It offers a typical evening speed of 90Mbps, which is fairly solid for the NBN 100 speed tier and comes with no setup fee or lock-in contract, so you can jump ship at any point if it's not to your liking.

Kogan | NBN 100 | No lock-in contract | BYO modem | AU$78.90p/m As we've mentioned, this Kogan offer has the cheapest ongoing monthly fee in Australia, although some other providers have cheaper special prices with introductory offers (see below). You'll get a typical evening speed of 90Mbps, unlimited data, and no setup fee or lock-in contract, but you will have to bring your own modem. Total minimum cost: AU$78.90 | Total cost for first year: AU$946.80View Deal

A cheap ongoing fee doesn't always make for the best option, however. The Spintel plan listed below is our pick for the overall best value NBN 100 plan on the market.

It costs only AU$7 more for the first year, and AU$5 extra per month after that when compared with Kogan, but we think its improved top speed makes it worthwhile, as does its brand reputation when compared with Kogan's.

Spintel | NBN 100 | No lock-in contract | BYO modem | AU$74p/m (first 6 months, then AU$84.95p/m) If you're not so keen on Kogan, Spintel offers the best overall value for an NBN 100 plan in our eyes, thanks to its great introductory offer, typical evening speed of 100Mbps and reasonable ongoing rate. You can pay AU$130 upfront for a delivered modem or BYO, and there's no setup fees. Total minimum cost: AU$74 | Total cost for first year: AU$953.70View Deal

If neither of these deals are tickling your fancy, check our dedicated NBN 100 plan page for the latest deals and our top picks or have a look at our live-updated comparison chart below.