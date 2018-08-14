This could be what OnePlus 6T look like later this year

There’s a good chance the rumored OnePlus 6T will draw inspiration from the newly announced Oppo R17, a smartphone that Oppo officially confirmed earlier today.

We’ve seen past OnePlus devices resemble Oppo designs – the OnePlus 5 and 5T both took a lot of inspiration from their Oppo counterparts, the R11 and R11S, respectively. Yes the OnePlus 6 did veer off a little bit from the Oppo R15, but there is still a resemblance that’s hard to ignore.

If the OnePlus 6T does, in fact, lift the Oppo R17 design, it could mean the budget Android phone could get some high-end features that users have been asking for.

There are two variants of the Oppo R17 that were announced, one of which, according to the specs spotted by Gadgets360, will feature a Qualcomm 670 SOC, 8GB of RAM and an in-display fingerprint reader. There was also an Oppo R17 Pro that was announced, but no specifications have been revealed at this time.

What does it mean, though?

In-display fingerprint readers in phones are coming. They’ve been featured in Chinese handsets since the start of this year, and if there’s an under-the-glass sensor included in the OnePlus 6T, we might see the feature push other Android phone makers to include it in their phones.

Of course, given that the OnePlus line has traditionally been very budget-friendly, we could see the OnePlus 6T abandoning the in-glass fingerprint scanner, retaining the back-mounted sensor off the OnePlus 6.

The Oppo R17’s design is notable, as well – it still features a notch, like the OnePlus 6, but it’s much smaller, and has an attractive almost triangular shape. It’s there, but not as prominent, and it’s a little more likely that the OnePlus 6T will follow this trend.

We also think the OnePlus 6T will feature the more powerful Snapdragon 845, rather than the more power-efficient Snapdragon 670 in the Oppo R17. After all, the OnePlus 6 had the 845 chip, and we don’t see OnePlus stepping back in chip speeds in 2018.

There’s a lot of reason to believe that the Oppo R17 design will bleed over into the OnePlus 6T. It’s just a question of how much influence will carry over from one phone to the other.

We won’t have to wait for long, though. The OnePlus 6T is expected to release later this year, given the six-month OnePlus phone cycle and the fact that the OnePlus 6 launched on May 22

Via AndroidHeadlines