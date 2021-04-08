Telstra’s NBN 250 plan drops to NBN 50 prices

Competition is heating up in the NBN’s top speed tiers, with a number of internet providers offering discounted rates for new customers. After slashing the price of its NBN 250 plan, Telstra now has one of the cheapest (and best) NBN 250 plans in the market.

To keep up with the competition, the telco giant has drastically cut the cost of the plan down to AU$90 a month, which is the same price you’ll pay for Telstra’s NBN 50 plan. That’s an incredible discount of AU$50 each month on Telstra’s NBN 250 plan, or a whopping AU$300 saved over six months.

The discount will only apply for your first six months on Telstra’s super-fast plan, after which it will increase to the regular price of AU$140 a month. Though because Telstra’s plans come with no lock-in contract, you’re free to move to a cheaper plan after the initial discount ends to avoid the price rise.

Telstra has recently put a definitive figure to its NBN 250 plan speeds too, quoting the tier as having a typical download rate of 230Mbps during the busy evening hours. That speed is currently only bested by Aussie Broadband’s equivalent plan, which has a typical evening speed of 248Mbps.

It’s not the only discounted plan either, Telstra has also slashed AU$50 off its ultra-fast NBN 1000 plan, bringing it down to AU$130 a month for the first six months. After the initial discount ends, your bill will jump up to the standard price of AU$180 a month.

Telstra’s NBN 1000 offer isn’t the cheapest out there – for that, check out MyRepublic’s plan for just AU$99 a month – but if you must go with Telstra, this is a great opportunity to save some serious cash.

The telco’s NBN 1000 plan comes with an excellent typical download speed of 700Mbps in the evenings, though be aware that once the discount ends, you’ll be paying for the most expensive NBN 1000 plan on the market at AU$180p/m.