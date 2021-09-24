Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's final DLC character is coming soon, and I couldn't be happier

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's two waves of DLC have been a wild ride. Balancing highly-requested guest characters like Banjo and Sephiroth with modern Nintendo icons like Min-Min, Pyra, and Mythra, each surprise reveal has been met with mixtures of jubilation... and abject misery.

Now, the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be imminently revealed on October 5, 2021, as announced during the recent Nintendo Direct presentation.

And regardless of who it is, you should once again prepare yourself for the cycle of genuinely happy fans butting heads with the angrier ones who wanted their obscure 90s platforming mascot to be represented. Plus, as this is the last chance they'll get to see their icon receive the elusive invitation, you can expect the volatility to be at an all-time high.

That's not to say Smash Bros. Ultimate's run of DLC fighters has been a fruitless endeavor, though. On the contrary, I've found the process to be incredibly fun, each grand reveal being something to genuinely look forward to.

The slow-build CG trailers announcing each character have been a delight to witness, and it shows the team at Sora Ltd. genuinely cares about the product and characters they're bringing to the table.

Even if every character wasn't for me, specifically, it's been joyous watching other peoples' reactions to legendary characters like Minecraft Steve and Dragon Quest's Hero translate to the madcap brawling of Super Smash Bros.

Opinion: The Smash fatigue is real

I think it's fair to say that the Smash fatigue has definitely set in. By the time Kazuya was announced a few months ago, I couldn't register the same level of excitement as I'd had for Pyra and Mythra, or Terry Bogard before them. And that's coming from a huge Tekken fan.

While many fans likely would have wanted a third season of DLC, for a few more precious chances to see their fave join the roster, I believe capping off with two seasons is the preferred choice.

Smash Bros. Ultimate has thrown the gates open so wide that the guest character aspect has kind of lost its novelty at this point. Back in the days of Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS, the reveals of Cloud Strife and Bayonetta were utterly earth-shattering. Nowadays, it's almost impossible for Ultimate to match that level of hype, just by the fact of them doing the same thing over and over again for the last few years.

So regardless of who the final Smash Bros. Ultimate character ends up being, whether I'm ecstatic or disappointed, I'm ultimately happier that the game's deluge of DLC is coming to an end.

The Smash Bros. franchise could use a serious break once Ultimate has wrapped because the last thing I want is for gaming's premiere crossover fighter to grow even a little bit stale.