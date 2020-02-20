Super Rugby 2020: live stream every match online in Australia

This year’s Super Rugby season has already kicked off, and while the Aussie teams have gotten off to a slow start, hopes are still high that we can turn it around.

After starting the competition with two consecutive wins, the Brumbies were on the receiving end of a heartbreaking loss to the Highlanders by round three, conceding a 23-22 loss in the final minutes. The NSW Waratahs also have a tough slog ahead, after three back-to-back defeats and a bye in round four.

But it’s still very early days, so we’re holding out hope that the Australian teams’ luck will turn around this year after a three-year winning streak by New Zealand’s Crusaders.

If you’re a fan of Super Rugby, it’s not too late to catch up on all the action. Fox Sports has the official rights to broadcast the competition in Australia, which means if you’re keen on watching all the matches from the comfort of your home, your choices are either Foxtel or Kayo Sports.

How to watch the Super Rugby 2020 season live online

Foxtel has a wide variety of sports to watch across its channels, but it can be expensive, particularly when you factor in the additional cost of the sports package, which doesn’t come as standard on the most affordable Foxtel Plus or Foxtel Now subscription.

If you’ve resisted signing up for Foxtel because of its premium price tag, a strong sports-focused alternative is Kayo. The streaming service has access to over 50 sports live and on demand, including every Super Rugby game.

The basic Kayo package is AU$25 a month, giving you practically everything Fox Sports has the broadcast rights to – with the ability to watch on two screens at the same time. There’s a free 14-day trial, and no lock-in contracts so you can cancel any time.

Kayo has some added features such as SplitView, which allows you to view up to four streams at once on selected devices; watch today’s match live while catching up with replays of ones you may have missed.

Kayo Sports Basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo’s Basic subscription gets you access to over 50 sports live and on demand, which can be streamed simultaneously on up to two devices. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel any time.View Deal