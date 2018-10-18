Spotify will soon let musicians upload tunes to rival services

Artists will soon be able to use the Spotify app to upload their work to dozens of other platforms, including all of the streaming service's main rivals.

According to Engadget, Spotify has partnered with startup Distrokid, a service that enables artists to upload their work to all the major streaming platforms (and a few dozen minor ones). Its list includes iTunes, Pandora, Tidal, YouTube and iHeartRadio, to name just a handful.

Independent spirit

Spotify isn't buying Distrokid; instead, it says it will be making a "passive minority investment" in the smaller company, which means it won't have any influence on how it does business.

Distrokid currently operates a subscription service. For $19.99 (about £15, AU$30) per year, musicians can upload an unlimited number of tracks, and keep 100% of the royalties earned.

More details are expected "in the near future", but it's possible that Spotify could build this subsciption into a new premium version of Spotify for Artists, along with other perks like enhanced promotional tools and metric tracking. Keep an eye on the Spotify for Artists blog for news.