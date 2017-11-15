Sony Australia's new Xmas promo offers $500 gift cards with its best camera gear

It’s sale season, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner – a great time to get your Christmas shopping done. Sony Australia, however, is not waiting for those big sales to come round and has already launched its Christmas campaign.

Starting today (November 15), Sony is offering bonus eftpos gift cards – which should come in handy when doing your Christmas shopping – of up to $500 in value.

Of course, to get that $500 voucher, you will need to purchase one of the company’s best mirrorless full-frame cameras, the Alpha a7R II . The camera launched way back in 2015 but is capable of capturing sharper details thanks to its 42.4MP sensor that isn't burdened by an anti-aliasing filter, making it one of the better mirrorless options out there if you’re willing to spend big money for it.

Right now, the a7R II is available on Sony Australia’s website for $3,899 , down from its usual RRP of $4,499. Add on the bonus $500 gift card and that clocks up to quite the saving.

The other two full-frame mirrorless marvels in the second-generation a7 II line-up are also included in the promotion with gift cards worth $300. The a7S II currently has a saving of $400 on the usual RRP (and then there's the gift card) while the a7 II is priced at $2,299 .

Of course, the crop sensor a6000 series and the first-generation a7 range are also part of the promo, with a bunch of compact cameras as well. These, however, come with gift vouchers worth $50 to $200.

A wide range of lenses are also included.

Extended warranties

Alongside this offer, Sony has also updated its manufacturer’s warranty.

From now on, all Alpha interchangeable lens cameras (or ILCs) and lenses sold in Australia will carry a two-year warranty, as opposed to just a single year’s warranty.

How to redeem

The Sony Australia Christmas promotion is valid between November 15 and January 31, 2018.

Eligible purchases made at Sony stores and kiosks will automatically receive the complimentary gift cards, while eligible products bought from a Sony Australia authorised dealer can claim the offer via entering the details of the purchase on Sony’s website . A list of eligible products is also available in the FAQ section.

Multiple claims of up to 12 products can be lodged, with Sony promising that gift cards for claims made online will be dispatched within 2 to 8 weeks from date of lodgement.