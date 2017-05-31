Sonos’ online store is now open to Australians

As of today, Australians now have the option of buying Sonos products directly from the source, with the arrival of an AU online store on the streaming speaker company's official website.

The store features all of the company's popular products, including Sonos Play:1, Play:5, Sonos Playbase and the Sonos Playbar.

In terms of pricing, the products on the site are pretty much on par with what you'd find at a retailer like JB Hi-Fi, give or take a dollar.

What you do get from buying directly from Sonos however, is free express shipping (via TNT Express), as well as a 100-day money back guarantee, meaning that if you aren't satisfied by Sonos' products within that period, you can return them free of charge.

On top of those things, Sonos is also offering end-to-end support from its Australian Customer Experience team. For more information on what's available to purchase, head over to Sonos' Australian online store.