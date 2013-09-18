Apple reportedly sends internal high alert in wake of iOS 7 activation issues

Had trouble finalizing your iOS 7 update on your iPhone today? You're not alone. Not by a long shot.

While users took to Twitter to broadcast their "software update failed" messages and aired out issues on Apple's support site, the Cupertino company is reportedly keenly aware of the less-than-ideal way iOS 7 is making it to the masses.

According to a "reliable source" of AppleInsider's, Apple issued an internal P1, or high priority, alert to employees, advising them that server problems are thwarting iPhone owners attempts to activate their handsets. In other words, Apple is unable to verify an iPhone after the iOS 7 download is completed.

Users reported receiving a message on their iPhones that read: "Your iPhone could not be activated because the activation server cannot be reached. Try connecting your iPhone to iTunes to activate it, or try again in a few minutes."

"Other internal issues" are also present, though the nature of those isn't yet clear.

iOS 7 woes

Everything seems to be up and running (all green squares) on Apple's end, according to the company's Systems Status page.

Just how many users have been unable to activate their handsets post-iOS 7 install isn't known, but the voices on social media are numerous.

It's really a non-shocker that server issues are upending the release as users seem to be flocking to download iOS 7. The update is a high-flying departure from previous iOS versions, bringing not only a complete design overall but bundles of new features, including iTunes Radio.

When the activation server problems will be resolved is currently up in the air, but everyone who wants iOS 7 will, at some point, get it. Maybe just not right now.