Sims 4 update introduces character Wants and it turns out they really want incest

Audio player loading…

The Sims 4 is currently the wild west of romance as an update has had the unintended consequence of revealing that sims have secretly been wanting to bump uglies with family members all along.

You no longer need to rely on The Sims 4 cheats to create weird and entirely inappropriate pairings. This week's High School Never Ends update (opens in new tab) has done all the hard work for you. Wants & Fears has rolled out in the game, replacing the previous whims system. And the Sims really want to go full Targaryen. Maybe they're just super hyped for House of the Dragon.

A bug in the patch has resulted in sims trying to WooHoo their own family members. They're also aging incredibly quickly, which could be the source of their desperate attempt to get it on with literally anyone before they die of old age. Posts on Reddit (opens in new tab) (spotted by PC Gamer (opens in new tab)) illustrate just how icky the bug is making things. Twitter users are also sharing their run-ins with the bug, like the one below.

Wait this is a mistake! She cant ask Catrina to be her girlfriend, she is her mother!!!!!!!!!😭😭🫤🫤🫤 pic.twitter.com/hmwPfeXsVGJuly 27, 2022 See more

Incest is on the way out-cest

Thankfully, the devs are already on the case. Sims 4 quality designer, @SimGuruNick (opens in new tab) on Twitter, says "I just wanted to acknowledge that the Want to date a family member is something we know about."

They add that they've reproduced it themselves and are working on a fix. So keep your sims away from any family members that are too sexy for their own damn good for now.

The aging bug is also on the devs' radar, with the official The Sims account offering a workaround in a tweet (opens in new tab). Apparently, the bug is prevalent in saves using short and long lifespans. So for now, the advice is to temporarily play in or create a new save with the default 'normal' lifespan. At least until they get it figured out.

Bugs resulting in incestuous sims aren't new by the looks of things. From as recently as four months ago (opens in new tab) to as far back as three years (opens in new tab), it's popped up every now and then. But this is much more widespread.

At least you won't have to feel horribly uncomfortable watching your sims making eyes at their relatives for long. Although shout out to this person from Reddit (opens in new tab) who can finally live the sim-cest dream without having to employ mods. I hope that, wherever you are, you've stumbled into this bug and are living your best sims life.