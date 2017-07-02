See the iPhone 8 from all sides in this new video leak

Another day, another video leak of the - Apple hasn't even confirmed the phone is on the way, but we already know a ton of details about the upcoming handset, and the new clip confirms a lot of the earlier rumors that have already been swirling.
Posted by YouTuber , shows a high-quality dummy model supposedly provided to case manufacturers by Apple, in order that they can get their new designs ready for the phone's launch. So, this isn't actually a proper iPhone 8, but it's more or less what the iPhone 8 will look like.
As , we get a good look at the large front display with barely a bezel to be seen, and the vertically aligned dual-lens camera around the back, which is apparently going to help with Apple's push into the field of .
The device shown here is wider than the iPhone 7, but not by much, and there's no sign of a home button, which suggests Apple has worked out how to embed its Touch ID technology - reportedly one of the biggest engineering challenges with its flagship phone this year.
As exciting as the video clip is to watch, it doesn't actually tell us all that much that's new. Nevertheless, it lends credibility to we've seen over the last few weeks, and makes us almost certain that this is the iPhone 8's final form.
There's still plenty of mystery surrounding Apple's plans for September, with some analysts hinting that the company will also release minor upgrades in the form of an and , as well as introducing new technology . In a couple of months, we should know for sure.