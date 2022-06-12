Redfall gameplay shows the vampiric Left 4 Dead successor action

Audio player loading…

Bethesda has released the first gameplay footage of Arkane's upcoming, vampiric co-op FPS Redfall.

Released during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, the clip gives a rundown of Redfall’s vampire-hunting gameplay, as well as a walkthrough of the titular city. It’s our first look at the upcoming undead gore fest, and reaffirms the game will be launching next year.

The clip opens with a lone hunter investigating (and then blasting to pieces) the blood-sucking undead of an abandoned church. With the game placing heavy emphasis on co-op, their partner soon shows up to give them a helping hand.

We’re then treated to a rundown of some of Redfall’s more picturesque locations, as well as a touch of background to the vampirism that infected the city. Not only did the invasive fanged foes block the sun, but they also destroyed the city’s water supply, and generated a legion of cult worshippers ready to rip your throat out.

Your job, of course, is to move, rid the city of vampires, and restore some semblance of humanity. Check out the gameplay video below.

Later in the footage, you’ll notice a bevy of weapons and gadgetry on display. We noticed a few souped-up shotguns, paint-covered assault rifles, as well as a few elemental gadgets that looked particularly attuned to stunning crowds of invasive infernal demons.

You’ll be able to play Redfall solo, or with your buddies in co-op. A character loadout screen suggests an element of player customization will be included in the game, too.

Redfall is still planned to release in 2023, after being delayed from its initial 2022 launch window earlier this year. It’ll be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It’ll also be hitting Xbox Game Pass on day one.