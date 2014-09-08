Samsung's Gear VR headset may cost a couple of hundred

It was mere days ago that we were speculating how much the various upcoming virtual reality headsets will cost, and now Samsung has provided an answer regarding the Samsung Gear VR.

That conversation was sparked by the revelation that the Oculus Rift could cost as much as a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, though it might also cost half that.

Now a Samsung representative at New York Fashion Week has revealed to VentureBeat that the Gear VR will cost exactly that: $200 (about AU$215) - although it's worth noting that Samsung wouldn't confirm this figure officially when contacted by TechRadar.

That was the very low end of Oculus' potential price tags, but like the RIft, which requires a PC to actually play the games that the headset displays, Samsung's Gear VR doesn't function on its own.

The future ain't cheap

The Samsung Gear VR is a headset that turns a Samsung Galaxy Note 4 into a virtual reality display, and getting the phone in addition to the $200 headset will jack up the price significantly.

Samsung has yet to announce official pricing for the Note 4, but it's guaranteed to be no small sum.

Then again, if you're already planning to buy the Note 4, maybe a couple of Benjamins isn't too high a price to turn it into a virtual reality experience too?

While we have some idea what the Oculus Rift and Gear VR will cost, Sony's Project Morpheus is still a big fat question mark, in terms of more than just price.

But no doubt as virtual reality continues to gain steam even more competitors will emerge from the woodwork with their own versions of this exciting tech.