Panasonic introduces high-end compact with f/2.0 lens and inbuilt Wi-Fi

Panasonic's latest compact camera sits at the top of the Lumix range of fixed lens cameras. The LF1 features a 12.1 million-pixel 1/1.7 inch MOS sensor along with a fixed zoom lens.

Although some were expecting Panasonic to follow the same route as the Nikon Coolpix A and the Fuji X100S, the company has decided to stick with a small sensor for the camera.

The small and lightweight body of the Panasonic LF1 fits in a 28-200mm (35mm equivalent) Leica DC Vario Summicron lens which has a maximum aperture of f/2.0 at the wide angle of the lens.

Housing a Venus engine, the camera has a sensitivity range of ISO 80-12800. Panasonic claims that the camera is capable of producing well balanced images, even in strong contrast situations. Further enhancements to image quality come in the shape of Panasonic Noise Reduction and Edge Smoothing systems.

Full HD video recording at 50i is available, in both AVCHD Progressive and MP4 formats.

EVF

Along with a 3-inch LCD screen, a 0.2 inch electronic viewfinder is included, giving you a choice of different shooting preferences. A control ring at the base of the lens barrel allows for manual control of parameters such as aperture, shutter speed and zoom.

Creative Control and Creative Retouch are available for those looking to experiment with their images. There are 15 different effects that can be used pre or post capture, while 13 of them can also be applied to panorama shots. A composition guide is also available to help get the best shot.

As with several other cameras in Panasonic's Lumix range, the LF1 includes integrated Wi-Fi and NFC technology.

Other interesting features include high-speed burst shooting (10fps), quick start-up and autofocus and a level gauge to accurately judge horizons.

The Panasonic LF1 price will be £379 (around US$576/$AU563). A release date of mid-June is expected.