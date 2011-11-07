Panasonic debuts world's smallest 3D photo and video camera

Panasonic has introduced the new DMC-3D1, the world's smallest 3D photo and 3D video camera with a twins lens system.

The camera features a twin lens unit with folded optics design, which allows users to record high resolution 3D photos and 3D HD video, all contained within a compact and slim body.

Two newly developed 25mm wide angle lenses with 4x optical zoom gives photographers a wide range of composition possibilities with 169% viewing space compared to standard 35mm camera.

Comprising of 11 elements in 10 groups with 5 aspherical lenses, the lens unit has been slimmed down with redesigned slim actuators for shutter and iris control and with a redesign of the optical image stabilisation system.

Simultaneous recording

The DMC-3D1 can record both 3D photo and 3D videos in high resolution, with 8 million pixels available for photos and full HD video recording for video. Users can also simultaneously shoot video and stills, switching between 3D and 2D shooting via the dedicated lens on the back.

3D videos and images can be played back on 3D and compatible devices which support the AVCHD format.

A 12 megapixel high sensitivity MOS sensor and Venus Engine have been included on the camera for improved sensitivity and speed. Multi-process Noise Reduction applies optimum noise reduction according to the brightness in each part of the image.

The Venus Engine has QUAD-CPUs for processing large file sizes, such as full HD video data and 8fps shooting (without autofocusing) and 4fps (with auto focusing) in full resolution.

The Panasonic DMC-3D1 UK price has yet to be confirmed, but the camera will be available from December.