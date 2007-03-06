Ricoh launches Caplio R6, with face detection

The slimline Ricoh Caplio R6 is available in black, silver or red

Ricoh has added the slimline R6 digital camera to its Caplio range.

The Ricoh Caplio R6 features a 7.2-megapixel CCD sensor, 7.1x optical zoom and vibration correction which reduces blurriness in images. It has a slightly larger LCD than its predecessor, the Ricoh Caplio R5 , the display rising from 2.5-inches (6.35cm) to 2.7-inches (6.9cm).

Ricoh claims the Caplio R6 is the slimmest digital camera ever, and the 20.6mm camera body has been completely redesigned. It sports the now ubiquitous face detection technology, which locks in on faces in photos. Its review feature lets users enlarge photos 16 times to check the sharpness of images.

The Ricoh Caplio R6 shoots VGA video at 30fps, has a maximum ISO setting of 1,600 and a battery that promises 330 photos on a single charge.

The Ricoh Caplio R6 is available now for £230.

Key features: