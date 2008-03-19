Sanyo's new cheap and cheerful Xacti camcorder

Sanyo has launched a new cheap and cheerful Xacti camcorder. It's for users who want something that looks cute, doesn’t break the bank and is fine for taking the odd home video of the kids or for messing around on the beach with on hols.

The entry-level Sanyo Xacti CG9 was apparently developed in close consultation with Japanese women, which is the reason for the cartoon-like, chunky and fun aesthetic.

Pocket-size design

Sanyo tells us that the Xacti CG9 “features a truly pocket-sized design and ergonomic shape”. It's “designed to easily upload high quality video and high resolution still photos to the web in formats optimised for instantly sharing on social networking sites like YouTube, Facebook, MySpace and others.”

Spec wise, well, you gets what you pays for, which is 9.1-megapixel still image capability, a 2.5-inch LCD screen, 40MB of internal memory (with SD/SDHC extension), 5x optical zoom and H.264 video codec.

The Xacti CG9 will be available in the States as of mid-April 2008, priced $279.99 (£140) in silver or black.