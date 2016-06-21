Adobe makes cropping and retouching in Photoshop CC easier

Adobe has announced a fresh batch of new features for Photoshop CC 2016 and one of the biggest additions is Content Aware Crop.

If you've ever expanded or cut down an image or rotated it slightly, you can basically say goodbye to the details in the corners. And so this is where Content Aware Crop comes in to fill those gaps back in. With rotating images, this tool will help you save more of the frame and keep the picture at its nearly original size.

YouTube : http://youtu.be/Lqwf-3Wux0g

Alternatively, if you're trying to make your image bigger, Content Aware Crop will help you fill in the empty areas of the expanded frame. Technically you could do this manually before by enlarging the canvas and then using Content Aware fill, but the new cropping option reduces this process to a single click.

However, as with Adobe's other Content Aware tools, it works better with repeating patterns and colors in the background rather than generating specific objects.

Adobe has also made selecting specific parts of the image easier with a new Onion Skin viewing mode, which only reveals selected pixels, and a more accurate Refine Edge tool. The Liquidfy Tool has also been upgraded with Face-Aware Technology, allowing users to easily adjust certain aspects of your subject's face such as raising the height or rotating the tilt of their eyes.

There are also plenty of other smaller improvements Photoshop CC 2016 introduces. Export As, for example, has received a major upgrade in that it lets you embed color profiles. Match Font will help users fine and reproduce typefaces they like from other media. Meanwhile, the Healing Brush now works in real time and users will no longer have to reinstall their plugins when updating the program.